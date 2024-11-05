I usually hate festive outfits, but ALIGNE's timeless party collection ticks every single box

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with ALIGNE. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

If you're anything like me, you probably leave festive outfit shopping until the last possible minute, only to find yourself drowning in a sea of high street sequins that you know will never earn their keep in your capsule wardrobe.

My perfect party outfit has to fit a range of criteria before I even consider investing. It must be comfortable, distinctive, timeless, and, above all, statement. But finding items that tick every box without verging on kitsch or fancy dress is no mean feat - which is why ALIGNE's Party Collection gets my vote for party season.

Comprised of playful details, exaggerated satin silhouettes and bold traffic light hues, it proves just how refined and wearable festive ensembles can be when done right. From party dresses to staple denim, there's something for every type of holiday celebration - with enough versatility to see you into the new year too.

If our autumn/winter 2024 trend report is anything to go by, textured evening wear is the look of the season. Metallic lamé and tassels will never go amiss, but if you don't have the high end budget to match the runways, the ALIGNE party edit has something for you.

Capturing the quintessential feel of the season through a vibrant colour palette that can easily be made more versatile when styled down with neutral basics, these pieces will become just as worn as your favourite black dresses year after year.

And it's not just about looking good, but feeling good in your purchases too. ALIGNE's sustainable approach not only consists of ethical manufacturing processes, but also focuses on timeless wardrobe investments that won't fall out of favour when the next trend cycle rolls around.

Contrasting strong shapes with subtle shine and pops of green and red, full skirts, shift dresses, and signature denim are tied together with festive embellishments that don't scream Christmas, but subtly nod to the time of year.

These are my top ALIGNE picks that I will be wearing throughout the festive season and adding to my permanent party capsule wardrobe.

Shop the ALIGNE Party Collection

