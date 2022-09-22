Trending:

Reformation’s 90/10 collection features 90% recycled cashmere

Zoe Anastasiou
    • A step in the right direction.

    As a brand, Reformation has always kept sustainability at the forefront. After all, they are the label behind the now-infamous slogan, “being naked is the #1 most sustainable option. We’re #2.” Alongside tracking its clothing’s environmental impact and offering its customers a transparent insight into its supply chain, Reformation is now tackling sustainability in the cashmere sector.

     

    According to the brand, the global demand for cashmere has led to goats overgrazing in Mongolia, which has sadly turned what was previously grasslands into barren deserts. This is why Reformation has decided to combat this issue by utilising recycled cashmere instead.

    The brand’s new 90/10 collection is comprised of 90% recycled cashmere and 10% virgin cashmere, hence the apt 90/10 name.

    Using this 90/10 mix of recycled and virgin cashmere means Reformation can create its collection using 80% less water and 87% less carbon than conventional cashmere collections.  Pretty impressive to say the least.

    Of course, the brand is aware that this is not perfect and there is still a way to go, however, this is a big step forward in Reformation’s goal of striving to become a climate-positive company by 2025.

    Given the collection is comprised of knit jumpers, cardigans and dresses, this launch could not have come at a better time. As the perfect addition to your autumnal wardrobe, the range features timeless silhouettes like crew neck jumpers and polo tops, interspersed with modern must-haves like cut-out knit dresses and off-the-shoulder tops. There’s even a cashmere skirt thrown in for good measure.

    If you’re looking to channel your inner Katie Holmes this autumn, by emulating her viral bradigan moment, Reformation even has that covered. The label has released a crop top and cardigan set which looks very similar to Katie’s original 2019 look.

    Thanks to Reformation, you’ll definitely be ready for the impending cosy season.

    Shop Reformation’s 90/10 cashmere collection now:

    Models wears camel colour jumper with collar and jeans
    Image credit: Courtesy of Reformation
    This is an image 1 of 6

    Cashmere Polo Sweater, £175 | Reformation

    The ultimate polo jumper. This features a flattering v-neck, crop silhouette and is available in six different colours.

    View now
    Model wears grey cardigan and crop top set
    Image credit: Courtesy of Reformation
    This is an image 2 of 6

    Ana Cashmere Tank And Cardi Set, £275 | Reformation

    Katie Holmes' famous bradigan has some competition, there's a new trending knit set on the block. We love this crop top and cardigan combo.

    View now
    Models wears red knit dress with collar
    Image credit: Courtesy of Reformation
    This is an image 3 of 6

    Bellini Cashmere Sweater, £340 | Reformation Dress,

    Featuring an on-trend wide collar and side leg split, but dress will seamlessly transcends from office attire to after work drinks.

    View now
    Image credit: Courtesy of Reformation
    This is an image 4 of 6

    Cashmere Relaxed V-Neck, £150 | Reformation

    With a relaxed fit and v-neck shape, this casual jumper is another wardrobe staple, you're sure to keep for years.

    View now
    Models wears grey knit dress and matching cropped cardigan
    Image credit: Courtesy of Reformation
    This is an image 5 of 6

    Rena Cashmere Set, £350 | Reformation

    While they look perfect as a pair, the beauty of this dress and cardigan set is that each item will looks just as good on its own, too.

    View now
    Model wears orange jumper and beige trousers.
    Image credit: Courtesy of Reformation
    This is an image 6 of 6

    Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater, £150 | Reformation

    This quintessential classic, this jumper will become a winter go to, worn time and time again for years to come. This shape is available in 7 colours including classic grey and brown.

    View now

