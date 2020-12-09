Burberry supports students with their ReBurberry Fabric scheme

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s been a tough year for creative communities. So, we were thrilled to learn that Burberry have launched a pilot programme, in partnership with the British Fashion Council (BFC), to donate left over fabric to fashion students across the country. Say hello to ReBurberry Fabric.

Through the BFC’s Institute of Positive Fashion and Colleges Council the ReBurberry Fabric recycling scheme will create a process that establishes a relationship between schools, colleges and students who need a bit of extra help after a rough year.

With the ReBurberry Fabric initiative facilitating the fabrics donations and providing the opportunity to fine tune the logistics of this empowering scheme. Helping to centralise the logistics of donated materials with nationwide access and shipments. There’s the hope that by creating a blueprint through ReBurberry Fabric, other brands will be inspired to donate to and support future talent sustainably.

Caroline Rush, CEO of the British Fashion Council, shared,

“One of the BFC‘s priorities is to encourage the industry to move towards a circular fashion economy while supporting excellence in fashion design. We are delighted to work with Burberry, helping ensure students across the country have access to the best quality fabrics. Creative talent is at the heart of the industry and we are proud of our world leading colleges – being able to provide these students with such opportunities is a privilege.”

Burberry have long been at the forefront of sustainability in fashion, with social and environmental programmes active and in place for over fifteen years. Burberry have an on going relationship with sustainable leather brand Elvis & Kresse, who revalue their leather offcuts transforming them into covetable accessories and homeware.

Just last month Burberry announced the expansion of their global creative arts scholarships program in order to support the next generation of creative leaders from underrepresented communities. With the scholarships aiming to provide a more equal access to creative arts programmes the world’s most esteemed creative institutions. Including The New School’s Parsons School of Design in New York City, Institut Français de la Mode in Paris and Central Saint Martins in London. The expansion of the creative arts scholarships will enable over 50 students to benefit from esteemed education programmes in the arts over the next five years and beyond. Increasing the scope of Burberry’s creative arts scholarships is part of the labels holistic commitment to diversity, inclusion and representation at all levels, including the talent pipeline.