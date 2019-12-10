There is absolutely no doubt the royals know how to dress up (the Queen has seven outfits for Christmas alone). From official banquets to galas and film premieres, they always follow fashion etiquette to look their best, without breaking any sartorial rules.

So if you’re looking for a bit of style inspiration for the festive season, here are a few tips from Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton et al.

Royals wearing velvet dresses

You can’t beat a classic black or navy velvet dress for the festive season, and don’t the royals know it. There was Princess Diana‘s now iconic Victor Edelstein off-the-shoulder dress, which she wore to dance with John Travolta at the White House, and since then the rich fabric has been a staple amongst members of the royal family, including Meghan Markle, who wore a classic Givenchy midi dress to Royal Academy of Arts in 2018.

Royals wearing sequin dresses

You’d think sequins aren’t very regal, but you’d be wrong. Kate Middleton recently wore a green dress on a visit to Pakistan, and wore a pale pink Jenny Packham gown to a gala dinner in 2011. The Queen also has a long history of wearing embellished gowns, while Princess Diana’s Dynasty phase was a force to be reckoned with.

Royals wearing ballgowns

Sometimes, there are occasions where a ballgown is the only option, especially if you’re a royal, and we love the formality of it. Sure, they tend to be on the traditional side, but it works for a black tie event.

Royals wearing red dresses

As we all know, the Queen is a fan of bright colours (to stand out from the crowd so her team can spot her apparently), and nothing says Christmas quite like red. Other royals have followed suit, from Princess Diana to Meghan Markle.

Scroll through our gallery for the prettiest party dresses from the royal family.