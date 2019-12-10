What to wear to party, according to the royals

There is absolutely no doubt the royals know how to dress up (the Queen has seven outfits for Christmas alone). From official banquets to galas and film premieres, they always follow fashion etiquette to look their best, without breaking any sartorial rules.

So if you’re looking for a bit of style inspiration for the festive season, here are a few tips from Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton et al.

Royals wearing velvet dresses

You can’t beat a classic black or navy velvet dress for the festive season, and don’t the royals know it. There was Princess Diana‘s now iconic Victor Edelstein off-the-shoulder dress, which she wore to dance with John Travolta at the White House, and since then the rich fabric has been a staple amongst members of the royal family, including Meghan Markle, who wore a classic Givenchy midi dress to Royal Academy of Arts in 2018.

party outfits royals

Royals wearing sequin dresses

You’d think sequins aren’t very regal, but you’d be wrong. Kate Middleton recently wore a green dress on a visit to Pakistan, and wore a pale pink Jenny Packham gown to a gala dinner in 2011. The Queen also has a long history of wearing embellished gowns, while Princess Diana’s Dynasty phase was a force to be reckoned with.

party outfits royals

Royals wearing ballgowns

Sometimes, there are occasions where a ballgown is the only option, especially if you’re a royal, and we love the formality of it. Sure, they tend to be on the traditional side, but it works for a black tie event.

party outfits royals

Royals wearing red dresses

As we all know, the Queen is a fan of bright colours (to stand out from the crowd so her team can spot her apparently), and nothing says Christmas quite like red. Other royals have followed suit, from Princess Diana to Meghan Markle.

party outfits royals

Scroll through our gallery for the prettiest party dresses from the royal family.

party outfits royals
This is an image 1 of 10

Princess Diana at a dinner in 1995

party outfits royals
This is an image 2 of 10

Queen Elizabeth in Cardiff in 2005

party outfits royals
This is an image 3 of 10

Meghan Markle at the theatre in 2019

party outfits royals
This is an image 4 of 10

Princess Diana at the Diamond Ball in 1990

party outfits royals
This is an image 5 of 10

Princess Diana at the theatre in 1989

party outfits royals
This is an image 6 of 10

Queen Elizabeth at a dinner in Botswana in 1979

party outfits royals
This is an image 7 of 10

Kate Middleton in Jenny Packham in 2011

party outfits royals
This is an image 8 of 10

Kate Middleton wearing Alexander McQueen at the Sun Military Awards in 2011

party outfits royals
This is an image 9 of 10

Meghan Markle in Givenchy at Royal Academy of Arts in 2018

party outfits royals
This is an image 10 of 10

Meghan Markle at the WellChild Awards in 2018

