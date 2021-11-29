Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Chanel doesn’t do sales, it’s simply not in their brand DNA. So when we spotted that Open For Vintage was celebrating Cyber Monday with their biggest-ever price drop event, taking 20% off the most coveted Chanel bags (with discounts on designers from Cartier to Fendi too) we had to share the news.

Chanel bags Cyber Monday quick links

Chanel CC Timeless wallet Save 20% was £1,593 now £1,410. View deal.

Chanel Red CC Timeless lambskin wallet Save 20% was £2,871 now £2,610. View deal.

Chanel Matrasse Shoulder bag Save 20% was £1,892 now £1,645. View deal.

Videos you may like:

Open For Vintage is a firm favourite of Editors and influencers alike. With the finest authentic vintage buys sourced from the world’s best boutiques, it’s very easy to lose your lunch hour scrolling through their expertly curated collection of jewellery and accessories.

With this generous Black Friday deal and Open For Vintage’s biggest-ever price drop event running through till midnight on the 30th of November, there’s never been a better time to invest in designer vintage.