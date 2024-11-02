Fashion magpie Olivia Purvis has tracked down the 5 things you need for a Valentino-inspired look (without a Valentino budget)

As a giddy cheerleader and dedicated follower of Alessandro Michele’s Gucci era (give me flamboyant two pieces! Give me lace! Give me pre-Raphaelite flowing fabrics and Florence Welch in draped satins and silks)! To say I was excited to see his first (or if you include Resort 2025, second) collection for Valentino was an understatement.

And oh, what a collection it was! Combining opulent old Hollywood glamour and transcending decades with ‘20s style evening dresses, ‘80s power shapes and ‘70s bohemian flounce, Spring/Summer 2025 was a complete cocktail of everything delightful and fun about getting dressed. Pomp and flounce were the order of the day with a shimmery cabaret-like quirk (and a lot of sequins) sprinkled over near-enough everything.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The only downside, however, is that I regret to announce I am not on a Valentino budget. A girl can truly dream (and trust me if I win the lottery you will *all* know about it when you start seeing me sauntering around in a feather-cuffed Valentino mini dress) but, having fawned over the collection and observed it with microscopic intensity I can conclude there are delicious, frothy elements of it you *can* recreate at home in six simple steps without breaking the bank – and that work just as well right now as they will next season.

Clown Collars

Pierrot collars are the easiest way of adding a little fun and life into an outfit. Neutral cashmere jumper? Add a collar! La Veste are the queens of this excellent outfit addition, although after a quick skim on Vinted I did sweep this black pleated ruffle blouse which has Valentino written all over it, if I do say so myself. Layer under ruffled dresses or a polka dot jacket for ultimate A.M. points.

Bows & Ribbons

What a sigh of relief I let out to see more bows adorning the catwalk! It will take more than a trend report to pull me away from this twinkling of twee; and adding a little ribbon to the end of a plait, tied to a bag or around your ankle (imagine how cute this would look with Mary Janes) is a very simple way of adding some delicate elegance.

Lace Gloves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s something about a little lace glove which oozes prom night nostalgia, and I for one, am here for it. Go full-on Valentino with a vintage ra-ra style Breakfast Club prom dress (dropped waist optional). Paired with an oversized car coat, it exudes ‘50s style elegance.

Polka Dots

One thing I loved about this collection is despite the rich tapestry of fabrics and decadent detailing, the print that really shone was the classic polka dot, styled in blazers and ‘80s style frocks. Taking something simple and adding details and accessories that made it feel new really spoke to the way I get dressed, which I think says something quite lovely about how there are always ways to take things to new imaginative places, no matter how long you’ve had it in your wardrobe or how often you’ve seen it before.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lace Tights

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Coloured tights were everywhere last winter; with thanks in particular to the viral ‘pop of red’ moment. This season we’re making them lace, with rich tomato red and ivory being the chosen ways of adding a little interest to your outfit. There’s something a little bit softer about a coloured tight when it’s lace and look so brilliant skimming a skirt or underneath a slinky dress.

Frothy Nightdresses & Faux Fur Coats

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you haven’t already, it’s time to sweep your nearest vintage shop for a charming ruffled bed jacket or excellent faux-fur coat (some people call stripes and black blazers staples, but not here, darlings!) The motto is 'more is more', and if it’s good enough for Sally Bowles, it’s good enough for you. Contrast fluid delicate shapes with boxy jackets and fuzzy furs for ultimate sartorial splendour – there’s no such thing as too much!