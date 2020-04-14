This is officially the most fashionable villain of all time

Killing Eve season 3 is finally back on our screens, two weeks early to make the lockdown a bit ore bearable. Whilst I’m not about to reveal any spoilers, I don’t think I’m ruining anything by saying that Villanelle’s fashion sense is as spot on as always (it includes a killer LOEWE outfit).

But is she the most fashionable villain of all time? It seems there is some contention, according to a new survey by Flawless.org, who polled over 3,000 people.

While I would’ve thought that Molly Goddard dress firmly put Jodie Comer in first place, it seems like she couldn’t knock one important villain from the top spot. Can you guess? Here’s a hint: ‘Drown them, for all I care. You’re a *fool*, Anita! I have no use for fools. You’re fired, you’re finished, you’ll never work in fashion again!’

Yep, Cruella de Vil and her fabulous monochrome wardrobe top the poll every time it seems. Other contenders include Alexis from Dynasty and Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl. Scroll down for the full list…