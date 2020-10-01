Meghan Markle apparently didn’t like this royal dress rule

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

As you may already know, there are dozens of strict dress rules the royal family, in particular royal women, have to follow. These include, but are not limited to, only wearing diamonds after 6pm, wearing nude tights and wearing gloves during specific occasions.

If you’re not used to these, they certainly can seem a bit restricting, which is apparently what Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex struggled with when she joined the family.

According to a royal insider, Meghan wasn’t a fan of how strict the dress code was, usually preferring to wear the more casual clothes she was used to.

The source told InTouch, ‘She hated always having to be dressed to the nines as a royal and the old-fashioned rules and regulations, like wearing dresses below the knee.’

‘The Queen is very traditional and prefers female members of the family to wear a skirt or dress below the knee when seen in public. As a modern-day woman, Meghan hated this protocol and thinks it’s sexist,’ the source added.

While this might be a little exaggerated, it’s true that since moving to LA, we have seen the Duchess in much more relaxed clothes, such as boyfriend shirts and jeans, which we know she was a fan of before marrying Prince Harry.