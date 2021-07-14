Kate Middleton subtly paid tribute to her mum on her wedding day with this detail

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

From Kate Middleton’s wedding dress to the tiara she borrowed from the Queen, everything about Kate and Will’s wedding was an homage to the royal family.

But what you might have missed was a special tribute the bride payed to her own mother, Carol Middleton.

The flower girls all wore adorable white dresses with cream sashes, and each wore a floral crown on her head, made of ivy and lily of the valley.

According to HELLO!, the headpieces were based on the one Carol wore to wed Michael Middleton on 21 June 1980.

This isn’t the only way in which Kate paid tribute to her parents though. She also walked down the aisle wearing a pair of diamond earrings, which were a gift from them.

They were custom Robinson Pelham earrings, which she was reworn since. A press released on the day revealed that they were ‘diamond-set stylised oak leaves with a pear shaped diamond set drop and a pave set diamond acorn suspended in the centre..

Both the oak leaves and acorns are symbols used in the Middletons’ coat of arms, which was granted to them before the wedding.