Kate Middleton nods to her wedding day on lockdown anniversary

Yesterday marked a year since the start of lockdown, and a minute of silence was held to honour the victims of the COVID-19 virus.

To mark the occasion, Prince William and Kate Middleton had a moment of reflection while visiting Westminster Abbey, which has been turned into a vaccination centre. They laid flowers and lit a candle in remembrance.

A post on the couple’s social media page read, ‘On the National #DayofReflection, one year since the first lockdown in the UK, The Duke and Duchess took part in a moment of reflection at Westminster Abbey, following their visit to the Abbey’s vaccination centre. Today we remember all those who have lost their lives as a result of the pandemic over the last twelve months.’

Westminster Abbey is of course also the royal couple’s wedding venue, and the 29th April 2021 will mark their 10-year wedding anniversary.

So it’s perhaps no coincidence that Kate wore a bridal-inspired look in the form of a cream scallop edge Catherine Walker dress coat, which she paired with pearl-drop earrings.

She accessorised with brown suede pumps and a matching clutch bag, as well as a face mask. The colour white is often associated with purity and innocence, as well as a fresh start, so it’s rather significant that she wore it on this day of remembrance.