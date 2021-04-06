Here’s why FLOTUS’ tights went viral this weekend

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

A lot of things happened this Easter weekend: the Queen and Prince Charles went for a walk, Prince Harry enjoyed a beach day in California, Regé-Jean Page quit Bridgerton and Thandiwe Newton reclaimed her name.

So it’s totally understandable if you missed the Twitter storm over, of all things, the First Lady of the United States’ tights. Yes, tights.

An unsuspecting Jill Biden was photographed stepping off a plan on a visit to Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, with no idea of the stir she was about to cause.

So what was the big deal? Well, people seemed to have a lot of things to say about her fishnet tights. FLOTUS wore all black, layering a chic blazer over a top and what looked like an over-the-knee leather skirt, paired with the patterned tights and heeled ankle boots.

Twitter immediately lost its mind, with many users seemingly taking offence at the ‘inappropriate tights’. Some thought she was ‘too old’ to wear the patterned style, while others didn’t think they were classy enough.

Luckily, many came to Jill Biden’s defence, rightfully pointing out that the FLOTUS was a grown woman who could wear whatever the heck she liked, and that most importantly, it really wasn’t an issue worth caring about.

Naturally, there were comparisons with what her predecessor, Melania Trump wore, and which lady was more stylish.

Hopefully, Twitter users soon came to their senses, realising there were far more important issues to debate, such as whether Creme Egg Easter eggs are better than Twirl Easter eggs (just kidding, obviously Creme are the best, no debate).