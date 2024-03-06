Gemma Chan on Louis Vuitton, personal style and fashion show essentials
We caught up the actor after Louis Vuitton's AW24 show
In short, Gemma Chan has it all. The British actor and Louis Vuitton ambassador has not carved out a name for herself on the silver screen, but she is also on every best-dressed list – lauded for her timelessly chic red carpet style.
We caught up with Chan fresh from the front row of Louis Vuitton's Autumn/Winter '24 show, to chat about her favourite runway looks, taking fashion risks and working with stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray.
Please can you talk me through your outfit for today's Louis Vuitton fashion show?
Gemma Chan: I'd say my look today is chic, a kind of Parisian elegance. It's a long, two-layer, silk chiffon skirt, with a jacket and a clutch bag. The boots are amazing, with ruching on them. It feels like pared-back, quiet luxury.
What did you think of the show? What were your favourite looks?
GC: I thought the show was just incredible. I thought it was such a brilliant encapsulation of all of Nicholas' time at Louis Vuitton and I could see elements from so many of his previous shows woven into these looks, which were reinvented takes on the classics. There were so many incredible looks. I love the diaphanous, long gowns with sequins, and then you've got a sweater on top – very much my vibe. And then also the short, structured dresses that had the trunk print. I thought it was a really clever tribute to the heritage of the brand.
What were your favourite accessories?
GC: I loved the bags that looked like vanity cases. They looked like, and they have a twist on them, the LV twist, but they look like a kind of vintage vanity case, if I'm describing them correctly.
Was it Rebecca Corbin-Murray [Chan's stylist] who styled you tonight?
GC: She did. She's in the car with me right now!
How do you collaborate with Rebecca when choosing looks for an event like this?
GC: I do what she tells me. [laughs] I'm joking. I'd say we're usually on the same page. Rebecca, how do we collaborate?
Rebecca Corbin-Murray: I have a good idea of what you like and you are not afraid to take risks, but equally, you do lean towards beautiful classic silhouettes, and it's often very classic looks with a twist and a strong fashion element. I think Gemma is known for really beautiful red carpet looks. Yeah, I think we're both on the same page. I think I try to take a few more risks...
GC: I love it. No, I love the drama! Any excuse. I mean, it obviously depends on the occasion. It's different dressing for a fashion show as opposed to a big red carpet.
When attending a fashion show, what are the five essentials you always have in your bag?
GC: It depends on the bag. But I would say mints, blotting papers, phone, lipstick. And an eyeliner – a soft brown colour to top off what I already have.
Talk us through your makeup look.
GC: We wanted something refined that would work day to night. It's a little bit of smokiness on the eye – I mean, Nicolas' aesthetic is to just have everything very clean and nothing too fussy, but just looking like the best version of yourself. And for the hair, a natural kind of texture. Nothing too overdone or nothing too try-hard.
What are your go-to Louis Vuitton accessories, day-to-day?
GC: Louis Vuitton makes the best accessories. They make incredible boots, which I wear pretty much every day. I've got a backpack that I wear all the time. I've got these trainers that are like mules – they're backless. You can just slip them on and wear them anywhere. They're my favourites.
How would you describe your style?
GC: I would say day to day it's quite laidback when I'm not working. And then when I am working, really upping the drama and going for something with a bit of a twist.
RCM: Making magic on the red carpet!
GC: Oh, we try. [laughs]
What is on your spring wish list and what trends will you be embracing for spring/summer?
GC: I've been a bit scared of the return of low rise trousers, but I think actually I need a really good low-rise tuxedo trouser, which I don't have, which could go with everything.
RCM: With just a white T-shirt.
GC: Yeah, exactly. With a white T-shirt. I'm on the hunt for a pair.
And what will you be investing in for autumn/winter?
GC: I mean, you can't go wrong with investing in a new coat. I like my coats quite androgynous, bit of a boxy shoulder.
What about the embellished jackets and coats that were on the catwalk today?
GC: Oh my goodness. I would wear absolutely everything that I saw in the show today. There were some stunning pieces.
Who has great style, from past or present?
GC: Apart from my stylist, Rebecca? Well, going right back into history, Anna May Wong had incredible style. She was an actress from the golden era of Hollywood. She was such a chameleon.
