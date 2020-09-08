The reaction to Emma Corrin wearing Princess Diana’s wedding dress was pretty expected

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Such is the success of The Crown (even the actual Queen is said to have watched it) that season 5 has already been confirmed, even though season 4 hasn’t even aired yet. It’s easy to see why it’s so addictive, who doesn’t love a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most famous and intriguing families in the world, even if not all of the most controversial moments feature.

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s exit from the family might never be covered, what we do know is that season 4 will focus on a young Princess Diana a lot, especially as it revolves around her engagement to Prince Charles and the royal wedding which took place in 1981.

We can’t wait to see the iconic big day recreated on screen, and the moment we see the wedding dress for the first time will be spine tingling, according to Emma Corrin, the actress who portrays the late Princess.

In an interview in the new issue of Vogue, Emma opened up about what it was like to step into that wedding dress, saying, ‘The Emanuels, who designed the original, gave us the patterns, and then it was made for me. We were filming the scene when you first see her in the wedding dress — I think it was Lancaster House in London — and I had a team of about 10 people helping me put it on, because it’s massive.’

As for the reaction when everyone saw her in costume for the first time, it was pretty expected. ‘I walked out and everyone went completely silent. More than anything else I wear in the series, it’s so … It’s her,’ she said. You can see a sneak peek of it at the end of the season 4 teaser released on social media last month.

While Corrin will play a young Diana in this upcoming season, it has already been revealed that Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role in season 5 and 6 of the popular drama. We can’t wait.