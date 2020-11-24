Hello Black Friday! Hello exclusive BrandAlley discounts!
I’m a fashion editor and I love Black Friday. It’s the one big shopping event I truly get invested in. With incredible discounts and offers from brands like Reiss and Maje to Whistles finding the best deals and shopping them can feel a little overwhelming. Enter BrandAlley.
With incredible ‘deals of the day’ spotlighting offers across brands (think, 62% off at Elemis) and specific items (right now, shop their 10 coats under £100 edit).
But, if this wasn’t tempting enough we’ve teamed up with BrandAlley to offer you exclusive discounts for when you shop this cyber week. Valid 23rd-30th November, simply apply the relevant code at the checkout to redeem the offer against your basket.
Take £10 off when you spend £50 (or more) with code ‘MARIECLAIRE10’ (one use per customer. Valid on selected brands and sales. Voucher cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotional codes or offers. Valid for new customers only).
Take £15 off when you spend £75 (or more) with code ‘MARIECLAIRE15’ (one use per customer. Valid on selected brands and sales. Voucher cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotional codes or offers. Valid for new customers only).
Here’s what I’m buying….
BrandAlley Black Friday beauty discounts
Elemis, Glow Getters Duo,
£67, £25.50
Save 53% on this beautiful gift set from Elemis this Black Friday at BrandAlley. Containing Elemis’ Papaya Enzyme Peel (50ml) and their Nourishing Omega Rich Cleansing Oil (195ml). The set makes an ideal gift for a loved one, or yourself, the product duo comes in a green vanity bag designed by illustrator Gretchen Röhers.
Dr Botanicals, La Rose Francaise facial serum,
£89, £14
Take an incredible £75 off this coveted serum this Black Friday. Their concentrated serum is infused with both Almond Oil and Olive Oil to deeply moisturise while aiming to improve the tone of your skin.
Liz Earle, Daily Routine Kit,
£25, £20
Liz Earle is beloved by the Marie Claire beauty team. A perfect gift for a sister, niece or aunt this set contains the labels cult Cleanse & Polish (50ml), Skin Tonic (50ml), Skin Repair Moisture Light (50ml) and a pure cotton cloth.
BrandAlley Black Friday fashion discounts
Hobbs Tilda coat,
£299, £149
There’s nothing more classic than a camel coat. You’ll reach for this wool style from Hobbs year-after-year. Ideal for layering over everything from joggers to party dresses pair yours with a checked scarf for now.
Prada sunglasses,
£219, £105
Sunglasses are one of the few staples that you can reach for year round – sunny days by the sea, tick. Bright winter walks, tick. This beautiful round pair from Prada have an incredible £114 off!
Whistles dress,
£139, £69
Take £70 off this beautiful dress from Whistles. Designed with special occasions in mind this mini style would make be a fashion forward, yet festive option for Christmas Day.
Valentino Rockstud mini,
£1,395, £1,115
Save 21% on Valentino’s iconic Rockstud bag at BrandAlley. Embossed with the labels signature studs this is gorgeous way to make an impact whether you’re heading to the supermarket or, a party.
Maje Ecru jumper,
£239, £79
This gorgeous intarsia knit sweater has 67% off at the moment. Ideal for pairing with denim and tailoring alike, try yours styled over midi dresses and skirts alike.
Gucci, Guccissima canvas backpack,
£1,035, £775
Practical yet fashion forward this classic canvas backpack by Gucci would make a gorgeous gift. Spacious enough for all your essentials, think laptop, makeup bag and purse.