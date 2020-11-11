Trending:

Here’s everything you need to know about the Liberty Black Friday

Penny Goldstone Penny Goldstone
  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • Latest Stories

    The Liberty Black Friday sale is high on the agenda for every fashion and beauty editor out there. Why? With the most luxurious curation of cult and classic brands, it’s the best Black Friday shopping even for those designer deals, cult beauty products and quintessentially British items.

    Last year there was up to 30% off designers like Shrimps, Rixo and Liberty’s own renowned label. With discounts already applied to qualifying styles there was no need to fuss about with discount codes. Here’s what to expect this year

    Does Liberty London do Black Friday?

    Thought it doesn’t officially promote it as a Liberty Black Friday sale, it does usually have a special pre-Christmas event. As previously mentioned, last year there was up to 30% off fashion, as well as 20% off home furnishing and 15% off beauty. Ideal for those stocking fillers such as perfume and candles.

    We’re waiting on confirmation for this year’s event, but we expect it to start on Friday 27th November and run through until at least Monday 30th November. It’s likely to be similar discounts to last year as well.

    Liberty sale

    While we still have to wait a couple of weeks until Black Friday, the good news is Liberty is currently hosting a gifting sale. At the moment you can get 20% off on fashion and 10% off on beauty, but it’s worth waiting a little longer in case you can get a better discount.

    What can you buy at Liberty of London

    With everything from wool MM6 Maison Margiela coats to slinky Marni blouses for under £230, there’s plenty to update your new season wardrobe with. It’s always worth stocking up on posh candles too, as they make great gifts for yourself… or others.

    Here are four of the key buys to shop now…

    Bernadette off-shoulder dress, £650, £208
    A modern take on the ‘70s prairie dress, Bernadette’s Bobby silk maxi is a summery classic. Perfect for spring weddings and beach escapes. Play up the botanical print with a floral clutch.

    View Deal

    Chloé soft shearling jacket, £3,790, £1,212
    Boasting a boyish silhouette, Chloé’s soft shearling jacket highlights the Parisian label’s iconic heritage. Ideal for layering over dresses and knitwear alike.

    View Deal

    Erika Cavallini oversized shirt, £275, £88
    Our Editor’s love this almost theatrical, striped cotton shirt with typically eccentric tailoring from Italian designer Erika Cavallini. Ideal for pairing with

    View Deal

    Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, claudia dress, £975, £192

    Preen by Thornton Bregazzi always brings punk sensitivities to modern styling with this dramatic snakeskin print dress.

    View Deal

    View Deal

    Reading now

    Popular fashion stories