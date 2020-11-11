Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Liberty Black Friday sale is high on the agenda for every fashion and beauty editor out there. Why? With the most luxurious curation of cult and classic brands, it’s the best Black Friday shopping even for those designer deals, cult beauty products and quintessentially British items.

Last year there was up to 30% off designers like Shrimps, Rixo and Liberty’s own renowned label. With discounts already applied to qualifying styles there was no need to fuss about with discount codes. Here’s what to expect this year