The Liberty Black Friday sale is high on the agenda for every fashion and beauty editor out there. Why? With the most luxurious curation of cult and classic brands, it’s the best Black Friday shopping even for those designer deals, cult beauty products and quintessentially British items.
Last year there was up to 30% off designers like Shrimps, Rixo and Liberty’s own renowned label. With discounts already applied to qualifying styles there was no need to fuss about with discount codes. Here’s what to expect this year
What can you buy at Liberty of London
With everything from wool MM6 Maison Margiela coats to slinky Marni blouses for under £230, there’s plenty to update your new season wardrobe with. It’s always worth stocking up on posh candles too, as they make great gifts for yourself… or others.
Here are four of the key buys to shop now…
Bernadette off-shoulder dress,
£650, £208
A modern take on the ‘70s prairie dress, Bernadette’s Bobby silk maxi is a summery classic. Perfect for spring weddings and beach escapes. Play up the botanical print with a floral clutch.
Chloé soft shearling jacket,
£3,790, £1,212
Boasting a boyish silhouette, Chloé’s soft shearling jacket highlights the Parisian label’s iconic heritage. Ideal for layering over dresses and knitwear alike.
Erika Cavallini oversized shirt,
£275, £88
Our Editor’s love this almost theatrical, striped cotton shirt with typically eccentric tailoring from Italian designer Erika Cavallini. Ideal for pairing with
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, claudia dress,
£975, £192