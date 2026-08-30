I’ve always been a mountain lover. I’m lucky to have family who live in Switzerland, which meant I spent winters skiing and summers hiking the many mountain routes from their chalet, enjoying local Valais cheese sandwiches for lunch and the ever-changing watercolours of the sunset as entertainment come nightfall.
Sharp, pine-scented air, the distant clang of cowbells, and jagged mountain peaks set to a background so breathtakingly beautiful your brain can’t quite compute it’s real are my idea of a truly perfect holiday. There’s something about being in the mountains that’s unlike anything else—to me, it's the ultimate spiritual and physical reset.
Which is why I’ve been absolutely chomping at the bit to visit the Dolomites, a mountain range in northern Italy that sits across the regions of Trentino-Alto Adige, Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia. You’ll likely have noticed the influx of holidaymakers hiking in this European destination this year—Google searches for the destination are up +5,000%, and the mountain range has become an undeniable hotspot thanks to the many TikToks bringing the sheer beauty of the destination online.
So when an invite to Sensoria Dolomites, an adults-only, all-inclusive, design-led wellness destination in the mountains, landed in my inbox, I couldn’t wait to try. With an extensive spa offering, breathtaking mountain views, and a focus on ensuring you leave feeling refreshed, revitalised, and rested, it ticked all the right boxes.
If the above sounds like your kind of break, then you’ll want to add Sensoria Dolomites to your bucket list. We spent two nights there in May, chasing that particular Dolomite quiet, and it was so good, I'm already planning my trip back.
Inside Sensoria Dolomites, the Alpine Hotel Capturing the Wellness Zeitgeist
The vibes
I know we're in for a treat from the second we step out of the car. Sitting in Seis am Schlern, right by the Alpe di Siusi, pine trees, wildflower meadows, and the Sciliar mountain provide an undeniably beautiful and relaxing backdrop.
Paired back, minimalist decor echoes the nature outside, and the hotel’s interiors are basic yet considered; think plenty of Alpine natural wood, muted colours, and stacked bookshelves for you to peruse. It’s not grand or showy in the way you might expect a luxury Alpine hotel to be; rather, the design team has crafted a lobby that feels like a design-conscious, intimate living room. Pale spruce, natural stone and tactile fabrics make you feel like you should enjoy the space with a glass of natural wine or a good book, and the atmosphere is calm, intimate, and unhurried—it feels like a retreat destination, rather than a hotel.
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Every element has been considered; floor-to-ceiling windows immediately invite nature in and draw your eye to the stunning mountain panoramas just behind you; piano music drifts through the lobby; and each area has a distinct scent, designed to help you unwind. The lobby smells unbelievable: a heady mix of bergamot and cedarwood, which reminds me of one of my favourite Aromatherapy Associates essential oils.
Staff are attentive but never overbearing; many are happy to chat about the local area and things to do, switching from German to Italian to English with ease. From the get-go, I can tell that this is going to be an experience centred around feeling present; of seeing, feeling, and switching off.
The rooms
With 47 rooms and suites to choose from, the hotel errs on the intimate side, reaffirming its ethos of quiet luxury, personal connection and space to slow down and switch off.
On the design front, the rooms mirror the calm of the rest of the hotel and prioritise natural, tactile materials like local wood throughout. The king-size beds are spacious and comfortable, the minibar is stocked with local essentials, and the bathrooms are kitted out with rainfall showers and Aesop products.
The mountain views are, of course, the main attraction; our room has a balcony overlooking Schlern, making the landscape feel like part of the room.
If you want to go all out, be sure to book The Suite—a 125m² space with its own private spa, Finnish sauna, freestanding bath, outdoor whirlpool and terrace.
The food
One of the main USP’s at Sensoria Dolomites is its all-inclusive offering; something which I usually steer well clear of, but that’s done really well at this location. Rather than it feeling like a traditional resort-style all-inclusive or package holiday, it feels like a thoughtful add-on to ensure you fully switch off for your stay.
Breakfast, lunch and dinner are all included, with a “snack” bar open during the afternoon for when you're feeling peckish. Breakfast was a standout for us—choose from fresh local breads, honeys from the valley, cheeses, meats, salads, cakes and more or order off the menu. I had an omelette both days, with fresh rye and local salted butter, and it was divine.
The star of the show is the six-course gourmet dinner, with the menus changing daily and taking inspiration from the Alps, Mediterranean and French cuisine. Local produce is prioritised, as are regional dishes. Each of the courses is delicious, but our standout favourite was the Schlutzkrapfen, a traditional South Tyrolean half-moon pasta filled with spinach and ricotta and served with melted butter and Parmesan.
Drinks are included, too, and you can choose from South Tyrolean wines, beers, spirits, aperitifs, local soft drinks and spring water. We loved the Kerner wine, a crisp, aromatic white wine from South Tyrol, but also the freedom to try so many local drinks as part of the package.
The facilities
This is where Sensoria Dolomites really comes into its own, with an extensive spa offering that’d relax even the most uptight of people. There’s ample to choose from, including an indoor pool, an outdoor pool, and a pine bath house with some of the best views of the mountains.
The spa is extensive, and a cosy rabbit warren of offerings. Head to enjoy a large Finnish event sauna, an organic sauna, and a steam sauna, plus dedicated relaxation spaces and plenty of treatments, if you'd like to add them on.
They also offer guided hiking tours, mountain biking, and other activities for during your stay. We hiked to the Alpe di Siusi, taking the cable car (around a 5-minute walk from the hotel) with the hotel's tour guide Patrick, and it was a really memorable day out. The hiking trails are breathtaking, and you wind past sheer rock faces, turquoise lakes, and sweeping alpine meadows. Don’t miss Antonio’s Sauna Shows, either—a traditional Aufguss ritual that he guides you through (he's one of only a handful of trained Aufgussmeisters in the whole of Italy). He themes each night, making it entertaining, relaxing, and undoubtedly unique.
Sensoria isn't just a hotel with a spa attached—it's a genuine wellness philosophy, built around the kind of stillness that's almost impossible to manufacture back home.
Ally is Marie Claire UK's Senior Health and Sustainability Editor, a well-regarded wellness expert, ten-time marathoner, and Boston Qualifying runner.
Utilising her impressive skillset and exceptional quality of writing, she pens investigative, review and first-person pieces that consistently demonstrate flair and originality.
Ally manages a team of freelancers, oversees all commissioning and strategy for her pillars, and spearheads the brand's annual Women in Sport covers, interviewing and shooting the likes of Mary Earps, Millie Bright, and Ilona Maher. Shortlisted for three BSMEs and winning one in 2022, Ally lives and breathes her verticals: her eye for a story and connections within the wellness sphere are unrivalled. Follow Ally on Instagram for more.