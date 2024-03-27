The very first Women’s Prize for Non-Fiction Shortlist has been announced

We celebrate the six female authors who have been shortlisted for this much-needed new award

Women’s Prize for Non-Fiction
“You’re never alone with a book,” as my nan used to say, though I’m pretty sure she pinched that saying (probably from an esteemed author). As a passionate reader, I consider some of my favourite authors almost friends (yes, I feel like a ginormous nerd saying that, but it’s true).

The new prize, not to be confused with the better-known Women’s Prize for Fiction, was born out of a study which showed that female non-fiction writers are less visible in the UK media and less likely to win (or be shortlisted for) book prizes than their male counterparts.

Adding to the literary sexism, research shows that female writers not only receive lower advances than men, but have also seen a sharper drop in their earnings in the last five years.

Judges for The Women's Prize for Non-Fiction

Non-fiction books by women are...

  • More likely to receive a lower advance
  • Less likely to be reviewed in the UK national media
  • Less likely to be shortlisted, or win, non-fiction book prizes

A Flat Place by Noreen Masud

A FLAT PLACE by Noreen Masud hbk cover

All That She Carried by Tiya Alicia Miles

All That She Carried_Tiya Miles_PB book jacket

Code Dependent by Madhumita Murgia

Code Dependent cover

Doppelganger by Naomi Klein

DOPPELGANGER - Naomi Klein - hb cover

How To Say Babylon by Safiya Sinclair

HowToSayBabylonFront

Thunderclap by Laura Cumming

Thunderclap

