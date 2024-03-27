The very first Women’s Prize for Non-Fiction Shortlist has been announced
“You’re never alone with a book,” as my nan used to say, though I’m pretty sure she pinched that saying (probably from an esteemed author). As a passionate reader, I consider some of my favourite authors almost friends (yes, I feel like a ginormous nerd saying that, but it’s true).
The new prize, not to be confused with the better-known Women’s Prize for Fiction, was born out of a study which showed that female non-fiction writers are less visible in the UK media and less likely to win (or be shortlisted for) book prizes than their male counterparts.
Adding to the literary sexism, research shows that female writers not only receive lower advances than men, but have also seen a sharper drop in their earnings in the last five years.
Here, we celebrate the six female authors who have been shortlisted for this much-needed new award.
Non-fiction books by women are...
- More likely to receive a lower advance
- Less likely to be reviewed in the UK national media
- Less likely to be shortlisted, or win, non-fiction book prizes
A Flat Place by Noreen Masud
All That She Carried by Tiya Alicia Miles
Code Dependent by Madhumita Murgia
Doppelganger by Naomi Klein
How To Say Babylon by Safiya Sinclair
Thunderclap by Laura Cumming
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style, though, in the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
