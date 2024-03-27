The very first Women’s Prize for Non-Fiction Shortlist has been announced

“You’re never alone with a book,” as my nan used to say, though I’m pretty sure she pinched that saying (probably from an esteemed author). As a passionate reader, I consider some of my favourite authors almost friends (yes, I feel like a ginormous nerd saying that, but it’s true).

The new prize, not to be confused with the better-known Women’s Prize for Fiction , was born out of a study which showed that female non-fiction writers are less visible in the UK media and less likely to win (or be shortlisted for) book prizes than their male counterparts.

Adding to the literary sexism, research shows that female writers not only receive lower advances than men, but have also seen a sharper drop in their earnings in the last five years.

Here, we celebrate the six female authors who have been shortlisted for this much-needed new award.

Non-fiction books by women are...

More likely to receive a lower advance

Less likely to be reviewed in the UK national media

Less likely to be shortlisted, or win, non-fiction book prizes

A Flat Place by Noreen Masud

All That She Carried by Tiya Alicia Miles

Code Dependent by Madhumita Murgia

Doppelganger by Naomi Klein

How To Say Babylon by Safiya Sinclair

Thunderclap by Laura Cumming

