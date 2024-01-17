The Traitors finale twist that could completely change the game

The Traitors series 2 kicked off at the beginning of the month, with 22 new contestants heading off to a gloomy castle in the Scottish Highlands, ready to scheme their way to £120,000. Claudia Winkleman returned as host to guide the Faithfuls and Traitors in the morality-based gameshow that's taken the world by storm.

The first season of The Traitors was a roaring success with fans hooked by the original format, but some strategy experts are predicting there's a shake-up in store that will keep viewers on their toes. Amber Crook, Editorial Chief and board game strategy expert at GameRules.com has shared her insight into why viewers might be shocked by how events unfold as the series goes on.

She explained: "While The Traitors was praised for its original and exciting format during its first UK series, this new set of contestants are likely to come in with preconceived ideas and strategies for how to win the game. To keep the series interesting and different from its predecessor, the producers this time round may have taken some inspiration from the Dutch version of the show, De Verraders.”

De Verraders (based in the Netherlands) was the first edition of the global franchise The Traitors to ever launch - and it follows a very different format when it comes to the finale.

“At the end of the first two series of De Verraders, the final contestants were given the opportunity to split or steal the prize pot between their fellow contestants, even if they have been one of the faithful throughout," Crook explains.



"Often referred to as the ‘prisoner's dilemma’, if one contestant chooses to steal, and another chooses to split, the betrayer will take home all of the prize money. If both choose to split, they will each take half of the money, but if both choose to steal, the prize fund will be forfeited entirely.

She then went on to add: "The producers may have taken this direction if all the traitors are caught early on, as it will add an interesting twist that is likely to keep viewers on the edge of their seats."

After all, in episode one of the second season, Claudia did tell us: "You think you know how this game works, you don’t." Stay tuned...

The Traitors UK season 2 continues on Wednesday 17th January at 9pm.