This is not a drill.

Sex Education was one of 2019’s standout Netflix shows.

In an exciting turn of events, the casting team has revealed they’re on the hunt for extras to star in the third season. Now, real question: how do we get an audition?

Filming for the next season of the show was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. No worries though—it’s thought to resume later this month. That’s in line with the producers callout for extras.

They’re specifically looking for any actors aged 18 to 26. You must also be available next month for filming in various locations, including Newport and Cardiff.

Fancy chancing your luck? It’s simple—all you have to do is head to the Mad Dog productions website and apply.

They’re not just looking for actors, but singers, too. The ad reads: “Seeking a real choir for Sex Education series 3. Playing ages 18-25. Must be local or able to travel to south Wales. Seeking clips of performances. Vocal ensembles such as gospel, a capella and traditional all welcome to apply.”

While this may be a tad optimistic, if you did land yourself a role, you’d be joining actors Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa, who play Otis, Maeve and Eric in the hit series.

Nothing has been confirmed as of yet, but it’s safe to assume that as the main characters, they’ll be returning alongside Jillian Anderson as practicing sex therapist and mum to Otis. Oh, and Tanya Reynolds, who played Lily (catch her opening up to Marie Claire about acting the character here).

As with most productions at current, there will be a delay in new episodes hitting our screens. Pre-COVID, Netflix had shared that the show would be back in January 2021, but how much later it’ll be is still to be confirmed.

Although it is worth noting here that Digital Spy reported that “it looks like it’s on track”, meaning perhaps we will get to see new episodes sooner than expected.

Watch this space.