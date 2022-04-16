Roy Kent drops the f-word on ‘Sesame Street’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Ted Lasso fans, you now have a reason to tune into Sesame Street. Actor Brett Goldstein, better known as footballer Roy Kent from the comedy series, is one of the show’s latest guests – and he’s teaching kids about the f-word.

That f-word, of course, is fairness. Not, the foulmouthed footballer’s favourite f-word which would never make it to the children’s show.

Calling the episode the ‘best day of [his] life’ on Instagram, Goldstein filmed the episode back in February and called it a ‘dream come true.’ In a preview for his upcoming Sesame Street appearance, the actor can be seen donning an apron as he bakes cookies for the show’s fuzzy residents.

The clip, which was shared by Entertainment Weekly, shows Goldstein sharing the show’s Word of the Day with Sesame Street character Tamir. Throughout the episode, Goldstein remains in character as Roy Kent – grumbling all the way.

After Tamir shares the word of the day begins with the letter F, Goldstein responds, ‘Oh, I love the letter F.’

Following a drum roll, it’s revealed the word is fairness. Goldstein continues, ‘Fairness. Fairness is when each of us gets what we need.’

Soon after, Cookie Monster is swiftly summoned by the plate of cookies held by Goldstein. As the blue monster asks for a cookie, Goldstein responds, ‘It’s fair when we share.’

Football (which Goldstein refers to as ‘soccer’ on the show) is naturally a part of Goldstein’s episode, as he invites Cookie Monster to join their football game. As they discuss team line-ups, Cookie Monster insists on being team captain as he’s the ‘best player after all.’ The comment doesn’t go down well with Goldstein, who glares at him and asks him to prove it – before being wowed by Cookie Monster’s footwork and agreeing.

Goldstein called his stint on Sesame Street ‘more wonderful than I could have imagined’ on Instagram, adding that Cookie Monster ‘has some serious football skills’ on Twitter. Previously, the Today Show also shared a glimpse of Goldstein scowling in a trashcan beside Oscar the Grouch as Big Bird approaches them.

He also shared a gallery of photos with beloved Sesame Street characters such as Bert, Ernie, as well as his own personalised dressing room sign. He captioned the post on Instagram, ‘Truly a beautiful cast and crew that fill that whole street with all the love you could wish for. Special thanks to Elmo and Grover and Big Bird and Oscar and Cookie Monster.’

‘Sorry if I scared you,’ he added.

Goldstein’s episode of Sesame Street is part of the children show’s upcoming season, which marks its 53rd since it started.