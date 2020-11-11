These secret codes will let you watch everything and anything on Netflix

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Since the first national lockdown, many of us have spent a lot more time binge watching top shows and films on Netflix – whether you were addicted to reality TV show Too Hot To Handle, or hooked on thriller series Dark.

But what if we told you there are some Netflix secret codes which can unlock everything and anything you want to watch?

Oh yes. There’s a hack that will allow you to watch your favourites, and all you need to do is input a code specific to the genre.

With the codes, you can access all content in each category. Just login to your account and use this URL:

http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/

Add the code from the list below, and voila! Everything you could possibly want at your fingertips.

Just don’t blame us if you end up spending even more time in front of the TV…

Netflix Secret Codes

Action & Adventure (1365)

Asian Action Movies (77232)

Classic Action & Adventure (46576)

Action Comedies (43040)

Action Thrillers (43048)

Adventures (7442)

Comic Book and Superhero Movies (10118)

Westerns (7700)

Spy Action & Adventure (10702)

Crime Action & Adventure (9584)

Foreign Action & Adventure (11828)

Martial Arts Movies (8985)

Military Action & Adventure (2125)

Anime (7424)

Adult Animation (11881)

Anime Action (2653)

Anime Comedies (9302)

Anime Dramas (452)

Anime Features (3063)

Anime Sci-Fi (2729)

Anime Horror (10695)

Anime Fantasy (11146)

Anime Series (6721)

Children & Family Movies (783)

Movies for ages 0 to 2 (6796)

Movies for ages 2 to 4 (6218)

Movies for ages 5 to 7 (5455)

Movies for ages 8 to 10 (561)

Movies for ages 11 to 12 (6962)

Education for Kids (10659)

Disney (67673)

Movies based on children’s books (10056)

Family Features (51056)

TV Cartoons (11177)

Kids’ TV (27346)

Kids Music (52843)

Animal Tales (5507)

Classic Movies (31574)

Classic Comedies (31694)

Classic Dramas (29809)

Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy (47147)

Classic Thrillers (46588)

Film Noir (7687)

Classic War Movies (48744)

Epics (52858)

Classic Foreign Movies (32473)

Silent Movies (53310)

Classic Westerns (47465)

Comedies (6548)

Dark Comedies (869)

Foreign Comedies (4426)

Late Night Comedies (1402)

Mockumentaries (26)

Political Comedies (2700)

Screwball Comedies (9702)

Sports Comedies (5286)

Stand-up Comedy (11559)

Teen Comedies (3519)

Satires (4922)

Romantic Comedies (5475)

Slapstick Comedies (10256)

Cult Movies (7627)

B-Horror Movies (8195)

Campy Movies (1252)

Cult Horror Movies (10944)

Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy (4734)

Cult Comedies (9434)

Documentaries (6839)

Biographical Documentaries (3652)

Crime Documentaries (9875)

Foreign Documentaries (5161)

Historical Documentaries (5349)

Military Documentaries (4006)

Sports Documentaries (180)

Music & Concert Documentaries (90361)

Travel & Adventure Documentaries (1159)

Political Documentaries (7018)

Religious Documentaries (10005)

Science & Nature Documentaries (2595)

Social & Cultural Documentaries (3675)

Dramas (5763)

Biographical Dramas (3179)

Classic Dramas (29809)

Courtroom Dramas (528582748)

Crime Dramas (6889)

Dramas based on Books (4961)

Dramas based on real life (3653)

Tearjerkers (6384)

Foreign Dramas (2150)

Sports Dramas (7243)

Gay & Lesbian Dramas (500)

Independent Dramas (384)

Teen Dramas (9299)

Military Dramas (11)

Period Pieces (12123)

Political Dramas (6616)

Romantic Dramas (1255)

Showbiz Dramas (5012)

Social Issue Dramas (3947)

Faith & Spirituality (26835)

Faith & Spirituality Movies (52804)

Spiritual Documentaries (2760)

Kids Faith & Spirituality (751423)

Foreign Movies (7462)

Art House Movies (29764)

Foreign Action & Adventure (11828)

Classic Foreign Movies (32473)

Foreign Comedies (4426)

Foreign Documentaries (5161)

Foreign Dramas (2150)

Foreign Gay & Lesbian Movies (8243)

Foreign Horror Movies (8654)

Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy (6485)

Foreign Thrillers (10306)

Romantic Foreign Movies (7153)

African Movies (3761)

Australian Movies (5230)

Belgian Movies (262)

Korean Movies (5685)

Latin American Movies (1613)

Middle Eastern Movies (5875)

New Zealand Movies (63782)

Russian (11567)

Scandinavian Movies (9292)

Southeast Asian Movies (9196)

Spanish Movies (58741)

Greek Movies (61115)

German Movies (58886)

French Movies (58807)

Eastern European Movies (5254)

Dutch Movies (10606)

Irish Movies (58750)

Japanese Movies (10398)

Italian Movies (8221)

Indian Movies (10463)

Chinese Movies (3960)

British Movies (10757)

Gay & Lesbian Movies (5977)

Gay & Lesbian Comedies (7120)

Gay & Lesbian Dramas (500)

Romantic Gay & Lesbian Movies (3329)

Foreign Gay & Lesbian Movies (8243)

Gay & Lesbian Documentaries (4720)

Gay & Lesbian TV Shows (65263)

Horror Movies (8711)

B-Horror Movies (8195)

Creature Features (6895)

Cult Horror Movies (10944)

Deep Sea Horror Movies (45028)

Foreign Horror Movies (8654)

Horror Comedy (89585)

Monster Movies (947)

Slasher and Serial Killer Movies (8646)

Supernatural Horror Movies (42023)

Teen Screams (52147)

Vampire Horror Movies (75804)

Werewolf Horror Movies (75930)

Zombie Horror Movies (75405)

Satanic Stories (6998)

Independent Movies (7077)

Experimental Movies (11079)

Independent Action & Adventure (11804)

Independent Thrillers (3269)

Romantic Independent Movies (9916)

Independent Comedies (4195)

Independent Dramas (384)

Music (1701)

Kids Music (52843)

Country & Western/Folk (1105)

Jazz & Easy Listening (10271)

Latin Music (10741)

Urban & Dance Concerts (9472)

World Music Concerts (2856)

Rock & Pop Concerts (3278)

Musicals (13335)

Classic Musicals (32392)

Disney Musicals (59433)

Showbiz Musicals (13573)

Stage Musicals (55774)

Romantic Movies (8883)

Romantic Favourites (502675)

Quirky Romance (36103)

Romantic Independent Movies (9916)

Romantic Foreign Movies (7153)

Romantic Dramas (1255)

Steamy Romantic Movies (35800)

Classic Romantic Movies (31273)

Romantic Comedies (5475)

Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1492)

Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1568)

Alien Sci-Fi (3327)

Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy (47147)

Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy (4734)

Fantasy Movies (9744)

Sci-Fi Adventure (6926)

Sci-Fi Dramas (3916)

Sci-Fi Horror Movies (1694)

Sci-Fi Thrillers (11014)

Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy (6485)

Sports Movies (4370)

Sports Comedies (5286)

Sports Documentaries (180)

Sports Dramas (7243)

Baseball Movies (12339)

Football Movies (12803)

Boxing Movies (12443)

Soccer Movies (12549)

Martial Arts, Boxing & Wrestling (6695)

Basketball Movies (12762)

Sports & Fitness (9327)

Thrillers (8933)

Action Thrillers (43048)

Classic Thrillers (46588)

Crime Thrillers (10499)

Foreign Thrillers (10306)

Independent Thrillers (3269)

Gangster Movies (31851)

Psychological Thrillers (5505)

Political Thrillers (10504)

Mysteries (9994)

Sci-Fi Thrillers (11014)

Spy Thrillers (9147)

Steamy Thrillers (972)

Supernatural Thrillers (11140)

TV Shows (83)

British TV Shows (52117)

Classic TV Shows (46553)

Crime TV Shows (26146)

Cult TV Shows (74652)

Food & Travel TV (72436)

Kids’ TV (27346)

Korean TV Shows (67879)

Miniseries (4814)

Military TV Shows (25804)

Science & Nature TV (52780)

TV Action & Adventure (10673)

TV Comedies (10375)

TV Documentaries (10105)

TV Dramas (11714)

TV Horror (83059)

TV Mysteries (4366)

TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1372)

Reality TV (9833)

Teen TV Shows (60951)

So what are you waiting for?

Get Netflixing…