Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The actor inadvertently fired a loaded gun on set for his new film, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Alec Baldwin’s daughter, Ireland Baldwin, has jumped to her father’s defence with a message of support on social media, after the actor fatally fired a gun on set over the weekend.

63-year-old Baldwin was filming an upcoming Western film Rust in New Mexico when he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last week. Director Joel Souza – who was standing behind Hutchins at the time of the incident – was also injured by the bullet, which is thought to have hit him in the shoulder. He is now recovering at home after a short period in hospital.

On Instagram, 26-year-old Ireland Baldwin posted a screenshot of a comment from a fan, which detailed a time they had worked with her dad. “So about a million years ago I was working in the production office in Toronto of the company that was making the Thomas the Tank Engine movie that he did,” the comment read.

“I’d dealt with typing up some pretty goofy celebrity riders in my day but NOT your dad’s. He only wanted to make sure he had milk and cereal in his hotel room for when his daughter was visiting. That was it. That was the whole rider. I’ll always remember that,” they added, with a heart emoji.

In her caption on the post, Ireland referenced the hateful comments she had received in the wake of the terrible accident, noting how this kind one stood out.

“Amongst some of the most abhorrent and threatening comments, emails, text messages, and voicemails I’ve been getting… this beautiful comment stands alone. I know my dad, you simply don’t. I love you, Dad ❤️ ” she wrote.

US police investigating the fatal shooting have said that criminal charges may still be filed, noting that there was “some complacency” around safety on the set. “All options are on the table,” said District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, referencing potential charges. “No one has been ruled out at this point.”

Authorities are now investigating whether or not there were other live rounds on set, and how they got there.

Our thoughts are with the family of Halyna Hutchins at this very difficult time.