Conversations With Friends trailer is finally here

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Oh and the release date!

Sally Rooney fans rejoice! The new trailer for eagerly-awaited Conversations with Friends has just dropped on BBC along with the all important release date.

After initially being announced in February 2020, the BBC Three and Hulu production is finally upon us. The BBC shared the trailer on Tuesday 12 April and revealed the release date is 15 May, a month from today. Quickly, go grab the tissues!

The adaptation of Irish author Sally Rooney’s much-loved first novel features an all-star cast including Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn, Jemima Kirke and rising stars Sasha Lane and Alison Oliver.

Video you may like:

The 12-part series delves into the complex, intertwining love stories between four individuals – two university students (Frances and Bobbi) and an unconventional, married couple (Melissa and Nick).

Like Rooney’s previous blockbuster hit Normal People, the series and original novel are set in the Irish capital of Dublin, and is as much a love letter to the beautiful city as well as an homage to the vicissitudes of modern relationships.

In an interview with Elle Alwyn spoke about living up to fans’ expectations, following the phenomenal reception and success of Normal People, which received various accolades at the 2020 BAFTAS and Golden Globes.

Speaking about comparison with Normal People he said the new show is “very different” and “[Rooney] never ties things up neatly at the end, which is one of the reasons why I really love [her books].”

​​The profiles’ of the show leads will no doubt skyrocket in the same way that Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones became the names on all of our lips during the first lockdown.

Normal People remains the most watched show on BBC Three ever with more than 23 million downloads globally and over 6.75 million devices watching the first episode.

​To make matters even more exciting the trailer features a new Phoebe Bridgers song Sidelines, her first single since her breakout hit Punisher, which she released in 2020. In a twist of fate, Bridgers is going out with Paul Mescal in real life. Swoon.

Conversations with Friends will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer on 15 May.