Avatar 2 ‘The Way of the Water’ is set for release: Here’s everything you need to know

It’s been a long 13 years since Avatar was first released in 2009, and now the second instalment is on its way.

Avatar: The Way of Water is slated for release at the end of 2022, and the anticipation is certainly high.

The first instalment of the sci-fi blockbuster was in the works way back in 1994, but was released in 2009.

Though a follow-up was slated for release last year, it was stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, we are ready and raring for the return of Pandora’s Na’vi tribe and our favourite duo Jake Sully and Neytiri.

From the release date and the cast, to the official trailer, and more instalments to come, we have all the details.

What is the release date for Avatar 2?



Avatar 2, or more formally known as Avatar: The Way of Water, is set for release worldwide on December 16, 2022.

Originally the follow-up was slated for release over Christmas 2021, but due to Covid-19 production of the upcoming release was stalled, and pushed the final drop back two years to 2022.

But that’s only a few months to wait – and counting.

Who will star in Avatar 2?



Avatar saw Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sigourney Weaver star in the first initial release of the production, directed by James Cameron.

Sam portrays the character, Jake Sully, a disabled marine who joins the Avatar programme after his twin brother – also played by Sam – was killed, while Zoe starred as Neytiri, who was the daughter of the Na’vi tribe, Omaticaya.

Stephen Lang took on the role as Colonel Miles Quaritch, Sigourney Weaver portrayed Dr. Grace Augustine, while Michelle Rodriguez starred as combat pilot Trudy Chacón.

The upcoming series will see the return of the original cast, although (spoiler alert) some died in the first drop.

But, how does that work? We hear you ask. Stephen’s deceased character will return to haunt the Na’vi tribe in dreamlike scenes, while Sigourney’s professional character will also be seen in some flashback parts of the movie, despite their deaths in the first film.

The good news is Zoe and Sam will also be back, as well as Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald.

However, there will also be new faces gracing the big screen too, including Titanic’s Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeok, as a human scientist named Dr. Karina Mogue, as well as The Sopranos’ Edie Falco as General Ardmore.

What is the storyline for Avatar 2?



The first Avatar film is set in the 22nd Century, and depicts the colonisation of a fictional location, Pandora, which is a planet in the Alpha Centauri star system where the native Na’vi tribe reside, in a bid to mine the mineral unobtanium – apt name right?

This expansion poses a threat to Na’vi who try to protect their home and planet.

As part of an Avatar programme, paraplegic marine Jake Sully signs up to be a genetically-formed human Na’vi hybrid, but go under cover as a Na’vi native, which sees him mobile again – unlike his human reality.

However, during the programme he falls in love with Neytiri, as well as the location and culture of the Na’vi tribe, and is torn to help the army with the assignment he was given or his new love.

The follow up movie Avatar: The Way of Water is said to pick up years after Jake’s visit, and partly documents his new life with Neytiri and their children – Yassss!

Similar to the first film it will depict the trouble Pandora is faced with once again, with more threats from humans, while also introducing audiences to a new seafaring tribe, Metkayina.

Speaking previously about the release to LA Times, James said: “I’m going to be focusing on the ocean on Pandora, which will be equally rich and diverse and crazy and imaginative, but it just won’t be a rainforest.”

Is the Avatar 2 trailer out?

Oh yes.

During the initial teaser clips for new movies ahead of the screening for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the official trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water was shown.

It’s now available to watch on YouTube – just in case you missed it – and viewed over 113,000 times.

Will there be more movies in the Avatar franchise?

Following the success of Avatar film production company 20th Century Fox signed a deal with director James Cameron to produce four sequels.

The second instalment is due this year, while the third is slated for release in December 2024, while subsequent follow ups are tipped for release in 2026 and 2028.

Filming for the third drop Avatar 3 has completed filming, but details remain under wraps.

Safe to say our diaries for every December for the next six years have been cleared.