Save 47% on Beats Headphones this Amazon Prime Day

I’m a Stylist and when it comes to Amazon Prime Day I always go straight to the home and tech discounts and offers. There are some incredible bargains to shop this year, with 40% off Simba mattresses and pillows and a wild 60% off sex toys.

So, when I say this is the most incredible Beats headphone offer, I mean it. With some of the Prime deals offering 47% off right now, on the latest model. I’ve rounded up the best Beats headphones deals – most with next day delivery – that you can shop right now.

There’s an incredible saving of £84.36 on Beats Solo3 wireless Bluetooth headphones. High-performance, noise-cancelling headphones are such a clever investment. Compatible with both iOS and Android devices this sleek, streamlined style fuses fashion with function, easily folding up to safely travel with you. Fuss-free.

You can take calls, control your music and activate Siri through your headphones simply with Beats Solo3 signature multifunction on-ear controls. With a super handy Fast Fuel feature that turns a quick five minutes of charge time into three hours of playback.

So, if you’re looking to upgrade your headphones with an award-winning pair, lauded for their sound design, fine-tuned acoustics and comfort-cushioned ear cups. Look no further!

Here’s my roundup of the best pairs, for the best price…