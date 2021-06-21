Save 40% on Simba mattresses and pillows this Amazon Prime Day

I’m a fashion editor and yet, the deals and discounts I look forward to most over Amazon Prime Day are all technology and homeware based. So, when Simba shared that they’re offering a huge 40% off across mattresses I had to share it with you.
Simba rarely offer discounts this big, in fact, this is the cheapest price Simba mattresses have been this entire year. So it’s the perfect time to upgrade your night’s sleep and invest in their award-winning Hybrid® mattress for less.
Designed with optimal sleep in mind, the Hybrid® mattress is Simba’s most advanced mattress, ever. Constructed with seven layers of innovation for ultimate comfort and airflow. From up to 5,000 titanium Aerocoil® springs and unbeatable temperature regulation, thanks to Simba’s luxurious natural wool top layer.
With a 100-night trial on all of its mattresses, Simba offers you the option to return your purchase within the first 100 nights if you find it’s not quite right for you. The process is entirely free and the brand doesn’t expect you to return within the original packaging either.
Shop the best Simba discounts …
Simba, Hybrid Essential Mattress (double), was £605, now £363
With over 100,000+ five-Star reviews Simba’s classic double mattress has never been this cheap. With an incredible 40% or, £242.00 off!
Simba, Emma Mattress (single), was £449, now £221.63
Save £221 on the UK’s Most Awarded Mattress. Wake up feeling epic on the UK’s most-awarded mattress. The Emma Original gives you the perfect amount of pressure relief, support, and comfort.
Simba, Hybrid Pillow, was £99, now £69.30
Inspired by Astronauts, Simba’s space-inspired fabric technology regulates your temperature whilst the soft fibre padding dissipates heat. With a cooler side, made with Outlast to keep your head at the perfect temperature.
Simba, Memory Foam Pillow, was £60, now £39
Save 33% on this classic Simba pillow, made from 100% hypoallergenic materials so even sensitive sleepers rest undisturbed.
Simba, Graphene Eye Mask, was £40, now £18
Not only does Simba’s eye mask lockout light but it’s softly sculpted to rest gently on your eyes so you get an undisturbed and comfortable sleep. With three relaxing warmth settings for next-level napping.
Simba, Memory Foam Travel Pillow, was £60, now £30
Unlike standard travel pillows that wrap around your neck, the Simba Travel Pillow provides the support of a real pillow. Made with the brands signature Simbatex it’s built for airflow so you can keep a cool head.
Simba, SmartFil Duvet (Double), was £130, now £60
Made from recycled fibres this soft cotton cover is crafted with Simba’s HEIQ dynamic cooling technology to draw heat away from the body for the perfect night’s sleep. Save 50%.