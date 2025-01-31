These are the must-visit events taking place to celebrate Somerset House's 25th anniversary as a cultural hub

Somerset House is marking 25 years as a creative hub with a spectacular programme of events. 25 years ago, this architectural masterpiece was only used as a government office and a car park before it was transformed into a centre for creative expression, housing revered artists, makers and creators, and upcoming talent.

Somerset House has a rich and fascinating history and is one of London's true cultural gems. Built in the 18th Century, it stands proud on the Southbank to this day, retaining much of its original architecture.

Inside, you'll find Spring, one of the city's finest restaurants and exciting pop-up exhibitions, and 114 Somerset House Studios artists and their teams, occupying over 15,000 sq. ft. of studio space.

For its 25th anniversary, the creative hub is supercharging its offering to the public with a series of, in the words of the event organisers, 'genre-defying exhibitions, new commissions and events, bringing audiences closer to the range of cross-disciplinary work from SomersetHouse’s unrivalled resident creative community'.

One of the standout pop-ups for Somerset House 2025 is SOIL: The World at Our Feet. While an exhibition on soil may sound a little, well, dry, this thought-provoking collection of works is anything but, exploring soil's connection to the future of the planet through 50 artworks, including sensory installations and rare artefacts.

Cultural enthusiasts and art fans, mark your calendars. You need to know about these exhibitions for Somerset House at 25.

Somerset House at 25 exhibitions

SOIL: The World at Our Feet

This pioneering exhibition opens the roaster of events, exploring soil's importance in nature and its critical role in our future.

The exhibition will explore three key themes through artefacts, installations and newly commissioned artworks — Life Below Ground, Life Above Ground, and Hope.

This thought-provoking collection encourages its viewers to think more about the critical role of soil in our natural world.

Date: 23 January – 13 April 2025

Location: Embankment Galleries

Price: £10–£18.50

Edmond J. Safra Fountain Court | Salt Cosmologies

This eye-opening installation tells the story of Britain’s imperial salt monopoly in India. This ambitious project from Hylozoic/Desires (Himali Singh Soin & David Soin Tappeser) explores the history — and myths — surrounding the topic, fusing art and education with impressive results.

The installation is split into three sections, designed to be observed as a whole — the Courtyard, Terrace Rooms, and Salt Stair.

Date: 20 February – 27 April 2025

Location: Edmond J. Safra Fountain Court, Terrace Room, and Salt Stair

Price: Free

The Spell or The Dream by Tai Shani

This showstopping exhibition features a large courtyard sculpture by Tai Shani, a Turner prize-winning artist and current Somerset House Studios resident.

A live radio broadcast will accompany the sculpture, exploring themes around dreams with contributions from global contributors.

Date: 8 August – 25 September 2025

Location: Edmond J. Safra Fountain Court

Price: Free

Wayne McGregor: Infinite Bodies

This is the first exhibition delving into the career of acclaimed choreographer Sir Wayne McGregor, showcasing his pioneering approach to movement.

An ode to the power of the human body as much as McGregor's work.

Date: 24 October 2025 – 22 February 2026

Location: Embankment Galleries

Price: Tickets on sale in 2025

Visitors should also look out for Talent 25, led by acclaimed artist Yinka Ilori, a programme that will spotlight five up-and-coming creatives from the Somerset House community.

Somerset House is marking 25 years as an internationally acclaimed arts destination and home to cultural innovators with a series of events throughout 2025. Find out more on the Somerset House website.