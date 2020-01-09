Timothée Chalamet has a very A-list girlfriend who we all know and love

Couple goals to the max.

Ever since Timothée Chalamet appeared on our screens in Call Me By Your Name, he became the French-American heartthrob we never knew we needed.

Fast-forward a year, and the 24-year-old is still one of the most desirable men in Hollywood – even more so now that he’s starring as Laurie in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women.

It emerged last year however that Chalamet is taken, with rumours breaking that the Academy Award nominee has a girlfriend, and not just a girlfriend – an A-list girlfriend.

Who? Lily-Rose Depp.

That’s right, Lily Rose Depp and Timothée Chalamet are a thing and the world could not be more invested.

They were first spotted getting coffee in New York in October 2018 and after analysing their body language, rumours have exploded.

‘They were walking down the street and he stopped her and pulled her close,’ an eye-witness told Us Weekly about the date in downtown New York City. ‘They started making out for a while, for over a minute.’

And now they are everywhere. Last year, the couple were spotted kissing on a yacht in Capri, Italy, with the photographs going viral. It’s safe to say therefore that the couple are going strong.

This isn’t Chalamet’s first high profile relationship, with the actor linked to Madonna’s daughter Lourdes back in 2013, and he has spoken openly about the ‘D’ word (dating) in the past.

‘Date is very much a scary word, because then that context has been established,’ Chalamet told W magazine in an interview. ‘You can always see people on early date behaviour.’

Timothée and Lily are said to have started their romance while filming together for their Netflix show, The King, with the couple playing King Henry V and his wife Catherine of Valois.

We love these two!