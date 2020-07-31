Mollie’s Feel-Good Feed: What a week for music!

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Plus, the skincare product that's got Mollie getting her glow on this week...

What a week this has been! I mentioned before that I’ve been having work done at my flat and this has been the week of the final touches. The dust sheets have finally come up and it’s starting to feel like home again! It’s been amazing turning my Pinterest board into a reality in my London flat and such an exciting experience, but I’ve learned that I’m even more indecisive than I ever thought I was.

But would I do it all again? Of course I would! Will my builders ever give me the choice of the whole Farrow and Ball paint chart again? … Absolutely not! I hope this week has treated you well and you’ve had reasons to smile too. I’m back with more recommendations for having fun at home as we wave goodbye to July and dive into August!

Singles

This song has to be mentioned this week. It’s from one of my favourite bands who I’ve featured in my column before… Little Mix! I love how this band know their sound and understand what it is their fans want from them. I often feel as artists grow and develop they can sometimes, understandably, move on from what made them successful in the first place – but that can leave fans feeling confused and disappointed about a change in direction.

With these girls, though, I feel they really connect with their sound and, while growing and changing, they still stick to what it is that people love them for – great pop songs! This latest release, Holiday, has the big pop chorus we’ve wanted this summer, as well as hints of a sexy baseline. Almost Charlie Puth-esque, it’s a combination of powerhouse and soft vocals… so really there’s a part for everyone to sing along to.

There have been so many good releases recently, it’s been hard to narrow them down. An artist I’ve been introduced to is DJ and producer Young Franco from Brisbane, Australia. He released a track called Juice, alongside Pell, which is quite different to my usual recommendations, but what it does have is an instant uplifting feel to it.

Young Franco is the type of artist that doesn’t take himself too seriously and that’s one of the things that drew me in. Over lockdown he’s been keeping busy by uploading cooking videos, among other things, which are also worth checking out if you’re a pizza or pasta fan. (Who isn’t?!)

Albums

On the topic of keeping busy in those lockdown months, this next artist certainly has been productive – it makes my proud achievement of learning how to juggle look rather pathetic! The lady I’m talking about is of course Taylor Swift, who has recorded a whole new album, released last week, called Folklore. If like me you’re thinking ‘gosh, I didn’t see that one coming,’ don’t worry; you haven’t taken your finger off the pulse – this release even came as a surprise to her record label!

Unsurprisingly it’s already a huge success, with a fabulous stripped-back feel, while simultaneously returning to her country roots, including a collaboration with Bon Iver. I can’t mention this album without also talking about the merchandise Taylor released alongside it. With Cardigan being the name of her first single from this new album, she’s had her very own button-up piece of attire manufactured which, unlike most merch, looks stylish enough for Miss Swift to wear herself! Is there anything this woman can’t do?

TV series

With the success of shows like Queer Eye and Next in Fashion, it was only a matter of time before the BBC delighted us with their own fashion makeover show. I’m pleased to say that they have done just that with You Are What You Wear. Hosted by Rylan, who is the perfect mix of comedy and sincerity, members of the public have the chance to get a new wardrobe styled by one of a choice of five different stylists.

With elements of What Not To Wear, you see the contestant try on different looks – while the four stylists who weren’t chosen giving their running commentary on whether they agree with the outfit choices or not! Think Gogglebox meets Tattoo Fixers, but make it fashion. This show will have you smiling and itching to revamp your own wardrobe… It could be expensive viewing!

Self care

This week I tried out Estée Lauder’s Perfectionist Pro Serum. I had heard a lot of positive comments about it and thought, what with us being mid-summer, which always makes me scale back my make-up, it would be a good time to try out something new. This product is a serum aimed at brightening your skin and has the added bonus of vitamin C.

I’m still relatively new to the product but I’ve found that putting it on before my moisturiser in the morning really adds a glow – it’s definitely a product I can see becoming a regular in my wash bag! After all, who turns down that extra get up and glow?

Thanks so much for reading this week’s Mollie’s Feel-Good Feed – check back on Marie Claire every Friday for more of my feel-good recommendations. Stay safe, take care and enjoy!