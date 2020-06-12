Mollie’s Feel-Good Feed: Brightening up this rainy week

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Mollie King is back with her weekly uplifting recommendations to listen to and watch this weekend

Welcome to Mollie’s Feel-Good Feed, a place where each week Mollie King shares her round-up of the things bringing her joy in these strange and uncertain times. Check back each week for uplifting music, self care tips and, hopefully, a smile being put on your face.

Happy Friday! I hope this week has treated you well. We’ve certainly welcomed in the rain clouds haven’t we… quite on cue really, seeing as Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s collaboration Rain On Me reached the top spot in the charts! Let’s get stuck in to my recommendations for the week.

Music

Aside from having that first song on repeat, I’ve been listening to a new artist called Be Charlotte. She recently released a song called Lights Off, which for me has a definite Ellie Goulding sound to it. Raised in Scotland, she later spent a lot of time in Berlin, writing in the studio with top producers. I can’t wait to hear more from her.

Another act I’d like to put on your radar is New Hope Club. I chatted with the boys, Reese, Blake and George, a few months ago and could instantly feel their ambition and excitement for releasing music. If you’re a fan of Shawn Mendes, I think their new release Worse really is one to listen to.

It’s unusual to find an album or EP that you can let run from start to finish without constantly jumping from track to track. The new release from Noah Cyrus, The End Of Everything, has a real fluidity to it that means you play it out in full from the get-go.

It’s definitely one to wind down to, with refreshingly honest lyrics and personal experiences. With tracks that open up about growing up with Miley Cyrus as her big sister and Billy Rae Cyrus her father, it’s all emotion and one to pay attention to.

TV shows

Big, whopping news… Queer Eye is back with season 5! Where has that time gone? It feels like it was only a few months ago that they launched the first series.

But the Fab Five are back to make over more lives and fill viewers with even more joy and happy tears. Even the opening sequence to this new season will have you rewinding, to watch again and smile from ear to ear.

What’s not to love about a show in which the Fab Five revamp your wardrobe, redecorate your house, teach you how to cook, style your hair and lastly, but perhaps most importantly, offer life coaching sessions? If you haven’t indulged in this show before, it’s never too late; rip open the popcorn because you’re in for a good time!

Self care

This week self care has been an interesting one. I’ve been introduced to a product called Soap Brows by my make-up artist Celena Hancock. As we know, brows have forever been a fashion statement and for almost that long I’ve been trying to achieve the bushy, natural look with my brows. (Haven’t we all!) So this week I tried using the soap bar from Soap Brows and for me, it’s a game-changer.

Unlike most gels, where individual hairs all seem to blend into one after a certain amount of time, the soap keeps them firmly fixed in place. It might just be the answer to those bed-head brows I’ve been searching for! So relax and sleep easy, fellow brow lovers – our prayers may have been answered!

Thanks so much for reading this week’s Mollie’s Feel-Good Feed – check back on Marie Claire every Friday for more of my feel-good recommendations. Take care and stay safe!