This is the one thing that Kate Middleton always carries in her car

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked-about women in the world, from her fashion influence (Kate Middleton effect) to her being super mum to three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate has back to back official engagements as well as being a hands-on mother, forced to cancel an appearance just last week at the Tusk Awards when one of her children was taken ill.

Essentially – she is very, VERY busy. But how does she do it all?

Well according to Hello!, she has a trusty product to get her through the endless journeys, and we wouldn’t have expected it.

The product in question? A handy small plastic lunchbox, that Kate seems to take in her car wherever she goes, presumably stocked up with snacks for her and her children.

And she’s not the only one, with the other royals reportedly relying on survival packs too.

Meghan is thought to travel with still AND sparkling Hildon natural water for official events, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, apparently likes to travel with a bag of Murray mints.

There’s no word on the Queen’s snack of choice, but we’re sure it will be nothing if not traditional!

Royals – they’re just like us!