Kate Middleton and Prince William are one of the most talked about couples in the world, from their happy family life with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to their relatable day to day habits at Kensington Palace – they’re just like us really!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge seem so happy in fact that it’s hard to remember a time when they weren’t associated with marital bliss.

In 2007 however, Kate and Wills briefly broke up, with Kate even leaving the country to process the split, heading to Dublin with her mum and a group of friends to relax.

It has emerged however that also during their break up, Kate had a brief romance – and it is reported to have annoyed William more than most.

Why? Because it was with one of William’s Eton school friends, shipping heir Henry Ropner.

It gets even more dramatic as Harper’s Bazaar Australia reported that William once dated Ropner’s ex back in the day.

‘We were both very young,’ Prince William explained of the split in their 2010 engagement video interview. ‘It was at university, we were sort of both finding ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff, it was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up.’

He continued: ‘It was just sort of a bit of space and a bit of things like that, and it worked out for the better.’

Kate certainly seemed to agree, explaining, ‘I think at the time I wasn’t very happy about it, but actually it made me a stronger person.’

