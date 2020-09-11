Mollie’s Feel-Good Feed: Finished Selling Sunset? Watch this next

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Plus – waterskiing, anyone?

Welcome to Mollie’s Feel-Good Feed, a place where each week Mollie King shares her round-up of the things bringing her joy in these strange and uncertain times. Check back each week for uplifting music, self care tips and, hopefully, a smile being put on your face.

This week saw the last few fabulous days of my holiday in Greece. I was so lucky to have some time away soaking up the sunshine, admiring the Greek coastline and devouring the delicious food. Like most holidays I didn’t want it to end, but I’ve come away with some wonderful memories, a new hobby to take up, and lots of music recommendations to enjoy as we cling on to these last few weeks of summer!

Music

I have to start music this week with K-Pop sensations BTS. As one of the biggest bands in the world right now, a new release is huge news and what’s more, this is their first release that’s completely in English.

Dynamite is an immediate earworm, with a super sing-a-long melody and glossy production – so it’s no surprise it has secured them their highest chart position in the UK so far, and the top spot in the US. The world is going through a tough time right now, so this is a burst of joy we all needed!

Nothing excites me quite like a new Katy Perry release. Having been a massive fan of hers since day one thanks to songs like Teenage Dream and I Kissed a Girl, she has to be the go-to girl for feel-good anthems and iconic pop songs! Having just announced the birth of her baby Daisy Dove Bloom, it must’ve been an incredibly busy few months for her.

But does that stop our girl Katy? Absolutely not! She released her new single Smile a few weeks ago, and it’s reminiscent of her early pop songs which made us love her; and with a title like this one, it’s impossible to not feel good every time the song is played. Thanks, Katy!

TV shows

As a big fan of hit reality show Selling Sunset, the title of this new Netflix show instantly gave me a similar vibe. Million Dollar Beach House is the new reality-meets-property show, with this one set in The Hamptons.

With panoramic shots sweeping over the ocean, and endless peeks at stunning interiors and home makeovers, this show is very easy on the eye – almost the TV equivalent of Pinterest. It’s slightly less polished than the hugely successful Selling Sunet, but brings all the same drama between the estate agents and is dangerously easy to binge!

Self care

I always tend to over-pack and therefore end up with a ‘HEAVY’ sticker on my suitcase, and of course this trip was no different. Believe it or not though, I do try to keep my make-up and skin products to the minimum! Keeping my skin free from make-up whenever possible is always the route I go down when I’m in the sun, but in the evenings I do like to have some definition, even if it’s just a brow and a lip.

On that basis, my hero product this last week has been my Eyebrow Queen kit. Created by beauty goddess Nilam Holmes, these are the must-have products to transform brows. The kit I use is the Bronde Collection, which contains a brow fix, precision scissors, brow pencil, brow brush, tweezers, and colour boost. It’s incredible how the right shaped brow can transform your face and give you real definition, especially when you’re keeping your make-up minimal.

Fitness

This week has certainly been a different one for me fitness-wise! I know the appeal of a holiday is normally laying in the sun with a G&T, but when I go away I love to throw myself into activities I don’t normally find the time for. This holiday saw me squeezing back into the tennis skirt I bought years ago after watching Wimbledon and feeling inspired – I’d be lying if I said it’s had a lot of wear since buying it, but I knew this moment would come eventually!

A game of tennis was a perfect way to start the day but, my goodness, I had forgotten how exhausting it is. This probably wasn’t helped by the fact I was playing against my boyfriend who, rather annoyingly, was pretty good. In the end we decided it might be better to extend the markings in which I was allowed to say my shot was ‘in’…

After a few days of feeling less like Novak Djokovic and more like No-chance Djokovic, I decided it was time to turn the tables and introduce my boyfriend to a sport I had a little more experience in – water skiing! Niche, I know, but sometimes it’s the only way to find a sport your partner hasn’t already excelled in when they’re a sportsman. We had an incredible time, and couldn’t get enough of the ocean and the feeling of gliding across the waves.

It’s safe to say we both woke up with our arms aching like never before and legs feeling like jelly! Perhaps not a workout that can be replicated at home quite as easily as tennis, but a lot of fun nonetheless.

Thanks so much for reading Mollie’s Feel-Good Feed – check back on Marie Claire every Friday for more of my feel-good recommendations. Take care and stay safe!