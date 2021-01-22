Music

This artist may only be 17 years old, but she is already a songwriter, Disney-star and, now, pop star phenomenon. Last week, Olivia Rodrigo broke the record for the highest number of single-day streams ever for a non-Christmas song, even topping Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You. I think she’s someone here with a purpose and intends to stay. Mentored by Taylor Swift, you can tell she’s already a pro at how it all works, which comes in handy as she’s continually questioned about the rumours that this debut heartbreak single is about a fellow Disney star. Drivers License immediately topped the UK charts at number one last week. Maybe that’s down to the fact that millions of us have felt the effects of a broken heart and the highs and lows of a relationship. Olivia, we’re big fans already and can’t wait to hear more from you!

My next music recommendation comes from an artist who’s already a household name thanks to huge hits like Lush Life and Ain’t My Fault. Not only does Zara Larsson have one of the most distinctive voices in pop music right now, but she also pushes boundaries and strives for a new sound. Her latest demonstration of that is in her single Talk About Love with Young Thug. With an anthemic chorus that goes around my head all day, this is already a favourite of mine from the pop princess.

TV

This series is already very well known, but you might have been slightly too young, like me, to have watched Dawson’s Creek the first time round. With Netflix bringing back lots of our favourite 90s and early 00s shows, cue Gossip Girl and Fresh Prince Of Bel Air, it was only right to add Dawson’s Creek into the mix as well. Following a group of teenagers as they explore love, sex and relationships for the first time, this was seen as rather scandalous when it first aired. However, now it suits perfectly as a relaxing background watch to wind down a day of working from home and recovering from back to back Zoom calls. Not only is it very bingeable, it also reminds us of when Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, James Van Der Beek and Michelle Williams first hit our screens. Oh how young they all look!

Self-care

Self-care is a really interesting one. As I’ve said before, it’s such a personal thing to each of us. What makes one of us feel good is unique to that person and differs from one individual to another. This week, for my own TLC, I’ve thrown myself into cooking. I’ll be honest, I’m a complete beginner and I’ve found myself in the kitchen as more of a necessity than a choice, because my fiancé, who normally does all the cooking, is away for three months.

At first the thought of this filled me with fear, but strangely as the weeks have gone on, I’ve found myself craving that time in the kitchen. I put the radio on and really switch off whilst making whatever meal I fancy…the joys of currently living alone. Don’t get me wrong, I haven’t suddenly turned into Delia Smith (I can only dream), but I’ve very slowly started experimenting with more dishes and have started to build a little bit of confidence in it. The smoke alarm isn’t going off quite as much and I truly believe that having this time each evening, and actually looking forward to, rather than fearing it, has given me something to smile about in the evenings. Whether it’s cooking, exercising, meditating or bingeing the latest Netflix series, I hope you’re able to find time to look after yourself as well as the people around you. Until next time… stay safe and wish me luck in the kitchen!