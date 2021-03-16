Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It's been an incredibly difficult year for the hundreds of thousands of freelancers in the creative industries who make the art forms we love and miss

A year ago today, theatres and all creative spaces, from cinemas to comedy clubs and music venues had to reluctantly close their doors. The pandemic was spreading and there was nothing for it but for PM Boris Johnson to announce to the nation that the UK was going into lockdown. Now 12 months and three lockdowns on, those venue doors remain closed. Coronavirus restrictions, although necessary, have devastated the creative industries. Which is why last December, Marie Claire‘s Christmas 2020 Save The Arts Campaign was launched – our celebration of the power of the artistic industries. Working in partnership with The Theatre Artist Fund which helps provide critical support to freelance creatives affected by theatre and venue closures.

Our Save The Arts figurehead, Royal Ballet Principal Dancer Francesca Hayward, who appeared alongside Taylor Swift in the film CATS, passionately leads the campaign. You can watch her amazing Save The Arts campaign video and read Francesca’s interview here with Marie Claire Editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson.

Joining forces with Francesca across our Marie Claire platforms are creative powerhouses including playwright Sabrina Mahfouz, actress and poet Jade Anouka, violinist Jess Murphy, theatre director Ola Ince, playwright Beth Steel, singer/songwriter Call Me Loop, Joanna Payne, founder of arts network Marguerite, choreographer Emma Jayne Park and theatre director Rachel Bagshaw.



Reading their pandemic life stories will only confirm to you why culture keeps us happy, thriving and inspired. How many of us would have survived this year without books, music, art or watching TV, film and theatre online?

Theatre Artists Fund – how you can help

It’s been a year of incredible hardship, challenge and great loss for all creative freelancers. Please consider supporting the thousands and thousands of freelance workers, who as actress Tamzin Outhwaite posted today, have received no financial support. They were the first into lockdown and will be the last out.

Marie Claire has teamed up with the Theatre Artists Fund to highlight this crucial lifeline. Funded by voluntary donations it gives short-term relief in the form of £1000 grants to theatre workers and freelancers in urgent need of financial support (ones not eligible for government aid and left in unemployed limbo since theatres closed on March 16, 2020). Freelancers make up around 70% of the 290,000-strong UK theatre workforce, and you can support these talented people who create the arts, by donating whatever you can spare to the Theatre Artists Fund and help Save The Arts with Marie Claire. If you think you may be eligible for a grant, you can find all information on how to apply at the Theatre Artists Fund website.

