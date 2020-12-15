Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here’s what we learnt from Francesca Hayward, the face of our #savethearts Christmas campaign…

The coronavirus pandemic has changed life as we know it, with the government restrictions enforced on work and leisure leading to record rates of unemployment and an economic crisis.

And while all sectors are having to adapt to the new normal, the creative industry has been particularly crippled by COVID-19, with theatres, museums, galleries and festivals closing.

The arts are under threat more than ever before and while the government has pledged a £1.57 billion rescue package, the hundreds of thousands of professional freelancers that make up half of the workforce have been left unsupported.

That’s why we’re launching our Save The Arts campaign, spearheaded by Francesca Hayward.

As Principal Dancer at the Royal Ballet, Hayward has been affected by the closures herself, with her debut as Odette in Swan Lake put on hold. Instead she has turned her time to raising money and awareness for the arts.

It is no surprise therefore that we chose Francesca Hayward to be the face of Marie Claire’s Save The Arts campaign.

MC Editor-in-Chief Andrea Thompson sat down with Francesca this week to launch her Marie Claire cover in collaboration with Dior and to discuss the importance of the creative industry, together launching #savethearts.

Here are 5 things we learnt about the arts from the face of our campaign Francesca Hayward…

1. The arts is still not given the recognition it deserves

‘In the long-term I would love to see some recognition for how much we contribute to the national economy. We have so many negative stereotypes about ballet being just for girls and not a proper career. I would love to see people value it as a career choice for their children. It’s a personal mission of mine. You wouldn’t believe the number of people that say to me “But what do you do for your real job?” when I tell them I’m a dancer.’

2. Many dancers are freelancer workers who have to work multiple jobs

‘As dancers, we know how lucky we are to get to do what we love every day, and we wouldn’t change it for the world. But there is a particular branch of Sainsbury’s in the West End of London where the majority of the night shift are talented musical theatre dancers just trying to pay their bills and keep a roof over their head.’

3. Creatives have been left unsupported in the coronavirus pandemic

‘Some were paid a pretty grim retainer for a couple of months and then just out of the blue were told that their job was gone – when you do a whole eight years of training every single day, have worked so hard to be where you are, it’s not easy.’

4. There is a team of creatives behind every professional

‘You’re the one that’s out on stage but there are hundreds of people behind the scenes all working so you can step out there each night. There are the people who designed my costume, like the tutu I wear, which had to be made by three different skilled professionals who spent their whole life training in that particular skill. I have someone who specially fits it for me so I can dance in it; I have someone who fits my pointe shoes, the people who did my hair and make-up, and the person who even set my wig. Then there are the lighting people, the props people, the stage department, the orchestra, everyone.’

5. It is up to us to make the arts more inclusive

‘I don’t believe that there are lots of talented people from diverse backgrounds that are being rejected because when it comes to ballet, talent is the most important thing. What I really believe is that they’re not being introduced to these art forms in the first place, or they are feeling like they’re not welcome there. I don’t think we’re going to see the issue resolved in the next few years. We have to start with the next generation, going into schools and inspiring people from all backgrounds. That is going to take time but that is what I feel committed to doing now.’

We will also be breaking down how you can personally help the freelance professionals that have been left unsupported. We’re teaming up with the Theatre Artists Fund, a donations-based grant fund for unsupported theatre workers and freelancers in urgent need of financial support. So whether you want to get involved or know someone who may qualify for a grant, we will be providing you with all the information you need.

