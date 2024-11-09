Femmes in the frame—a curator's pick of women in photography at Paris Photo and beyond

As with most creative disciplines, there’s a discrepancy between the number of men and women recognised for their talent in photography. However, female representation at this year’s edition of Paris Photo - the biggest and most influential photographic art fair in the world - is a heartening sign of how things are changing. Here are a handful of my favourite people and projects, for those planning to visit.

Dorottya Vékony, ‘Fertility No.1’, 2021-2023 (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist and Longtermhandstand)

Mustapha Azeroual and Marjolaine Lévy, ‘The Green Ray’, 2024 (Image credit: Courtesy of the artists and BMW Group)

Marjolaine Lévy at Paris Photo 2024 (Image credit: Courtesy of BMW Group)

THE MAIN EVENT - Paris Photo

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist and Loft Gallery)

Joana Choumali, ‘Don’t Run Away From Yourself’, 2024 (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist and Loft Gallery)

This year’s Paris Photo throws a major spotlight on female photography with a new route through the fair, entitled Elles x Paris Photo. Elsewhere, women to look out for, include Alia Ali , whose photographic sculptures present new perspectives on pressing questions of the day, Joana Choumali , whose striking embroidered photographs are part of Lagos Photo Festival founder Azu Nwagbogu’s ‘Liberated Bodies’ presentation, Dorottya Vékony , whose work explores fertility and reproductive rights, and curator Marjolaine Lévy - one half this year’s BMW Art Markers prizewinning duo.



parisphoto.com

7-10 Nov 2024, Grand Palais, Paris

THE BOUTIQUE FAIR - a ppr oc he

Amélie Labourdette, ‘Traces d’une occupation humaine’, 2023 (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

Now in its eighth year, a ppr oc he was founded by photography powerhouse Emilia Genuardi, as a space to showcase artists who experiment with the photographic medium. It’s a great place to discover artists pushing the boundaries of what photography can be and, through its unRepresented section, to purchase work early in artists’ careers.



approche.paris

7-10th Nov 2024, Le Moliere, 40, Rue de Richelieu, Paris

THE INDEPENDENT GALLERY – Eulàlia Grau at Galerie Vallois

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist and Gallerie Vallois)

A brilliant exhibition of photographic collages by Eulàlia Grau, now in her late seventies, who, as a young artist, turned to the medium as a way to freely explore religion, politics, oppression, and injustice, and bypass the conservative, authoritarian and censorial rules of the Franco dictatorship. Five decades on, the work feels as fresh as ever.



galerie-vallois.com

9 Nov – 14 Dec 2024, 36 Rue de Seine, Paris

THE ONE FOR FASHION FANS – Ellen Von Unwerth at The Hyatt Paris-Vendôme

Ellen von Unwerth, ‘Cat and Fish II, Estella Warren’, 1995 (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

An exhibition of joyful images from the world-renowned model-turned-photographer, Ellen Von Unwerth , who many believe reinvented fashion photography – reclaiming the gaze from the predominately male industry and injecting a fun-filled energy into the genre.



hyatt.com

Until 1 Dec 2024, Café Jeanne, Hyatt Paris-Vendôme, 5, Rue de la Paix, Paris

THE LAST CHANCE TO CATCH – Claude Cahun at Alberta Pane

(Image credit: Courtesy Alberta Pane and Patrice Garnier)

A small but perfectly formed exhibition of works by surrealist artist Claude Cahun, who, with her life partner and half-sister Marcel Moore, explored subjects like gender and identity, well before they became regular topics of conversation, as they are today. If you can get to Centre Pompidou , make sure to look out for her works in their vast and completely mind-blowing ‘ Surréalisme ’ exhibition.

albertapane.com

Until 9 Nov 2024, 44-47, Rue de Montmorency