Femmes in the frame—a curator's pick of women in photography at Paris Photo and beyond
Curator and Marie Claire contributor Bakul Patki shares her picks of women making a mark at the fair and elsewhere across Paris now.
As with most creative disciplines, there’s a discrepancy between the number of men and women recognised for their talent in photography. However, female representation at this year’s edition of Paris Photo - the biggest and most influential photographic art fair in the world - is a heartening sign of how things are changing. Here are a handful of my favourite people and projects, for those planning to visit.
THE MAIN EVENT - Paris Photo
This year’s Paris Photo throws a major spotlight on female photography with a new route through the fair, entitled Elles x Paris Photo. Elsewhere, women to look out for, include Alia Ali, whose photographic sculptures present new perspectives on pressing questions of the day, Joana Choumali, whose striking embroidered photographs are part of Lagos Photo Festival founder Azu Nwagbogu’s ‘Liberated Bodies’ presentation, Dorottya Vékony, whose work explores fertility and reproductive rights, and curator Marjolaine Lévy - one half this year’s BMW Art Markers prizewinning duo.
parisphoto.com
7-10 Nov 2024, Grand Palais, Paris
THE BOUTIQUE FAIR - a ppr oc he
Now in its eighth year, a ppr oc he was founded by photography powerhouse Emilia Genuardi, as a space to showcase artists who experiment with the photographic medium. It’s a great place to discover artists pushing the boundaries of what photography can be and, through its unRepresented section, to purchase work early in artists’ careers.
approche.paris
7-10th Nov 2024, Le Moliere, 40, Rue de Richelieu, Paris
THE INDEPENDENT GALLERY – Eulàlia Grau at Galerie Vallois
A brilliant exhibition of photographic collages by Eulàlia Grau, now in her late seventies, who, as a young artist, turned to the medium as a way to freely explore religion, politics, oppression, and injustice, and bypass the conservative, authoritarian and censorial rules of the Franco dictatorship. Five decades on, the work feels as fresh as ever.
galerie-vallois.com
9 Nov – 14 Dec 2024, 36 Rue de Seine, Paris
THE ONE FOR FASHION FANS – Ellen Von Unwerth at The Hyatt Paris-Vendôme
An exhibition of joyful images from the world-renowned model-turned-photographer, Ellen Von Unwerth, who many believe reinvented fashion photography – reclaiming the gaze from the predominately male industry and injecting a fun-filled energy into the genre.
hyatt.com
Until 1 Dec 2024, Café Jeanne, Hyatt Paris-Vendôme, 5, Rue de la Paix, Paris
THE LAST CHANCE TO CATCH – Claude Cahun at Alberta Pane
A small but perfectly formed exhibition of works by surrealist artist Claude Cahun, who, with her life partner and half-sister Marcel Moore, explored subjects like gender and identity, well before they became regular topics of conversation, as they are today. If you can get to Centre Pompidou, make sure to look out for her works in their vast and completely mind-blowing ‘Surréalisme’ exhibition.
Until 9 Nov 2024, 44-47, Rue de Montmorency
Bakul Patki is a freelance curator, creative producer and writer working across the arts.
She works independently and for organisations to devise, develop and deliver projects with artists, institutions, festivals, and charities, as well as brands who have an interest in supporting creativity.She is passionate about bringing art into the public realm – extending its reach and amplifying its impact by removing physical, political and perceived barriers.
Over her career she has curated, produced and/or led projects and panels at a number of prestigious locations, exhibitions and fairs, including royal Hampton Court Palace, Somerset House, Piccadilly Circus, the Photo Museum of Ireland in Dublin, The Museum of Fine Arts in Budapest, Documenta 15 in Kassell*, Art Basel Miami Beach*, Frieze London* and Frieze LA*.She is currently guest curator of The Gallery.
(*adjunct).
