Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

*Manically Googles 700ft bookshelf*

Last summer, the UK’s first academic study on diversity in trade publishing and fiction came out. Authored by Dr Anamik Saha and Dr Sandra van Lente, the report, called Rethinking ‘Diversity’ in Publishing, found that among reasons for the UK publishing industry’s glaring diversity problem was publishers’ concern about the lack of ‘quality’ work from writers of colour. It also found that books by Black and POC authors were considered a commercial risk.

“Negative remarks about the ‘quality’ of writers of colour are disingenuous especially when nearly all editors who participated in our research admitted that they had put out books that they did not necessarily think were ‘good’,” says Saha – citing things like Love Island biographies (sorry Maura) as an example.

“It is a very narrow conception of ‘quality’ that is based on a particular education that has historically privileged European literature over non-European. When the entire publishing workforce essentially shares the same education, then this narrow conception of ‘quality’ becomes dominant and universal.” (According to the Publishers Association, as of 2019 a staggering 86% of the publishing workforce are white.)

You need only skim the below list of books by black and POC authors dropping in 2021 to convince yourself to sell a kidney and use the money to build a wall to wall library. We’ve chosen them in the knowledge that they won’t get half the recognition they deserve, but also because they’re just brilliant books that we’ve a hunch you’ll enjoy reading as much as we have.

From Raven Leilani’s exceptional debut Luster, to Selina Flavius’s no-nonsense Black Girl Finance, 2021 might not be the Nirvana we had hoped it’d be last March, but at least we’ve got good books to sustain us.

As Such A Fun Age author Kiley Reid recently told MC Features Editor Jenny Proudfoot, “Finding something that I can’t stop reading is one of the great joys of my life. I hope that the characters stick with [readers] and I really hope that they lose themselves in it like I think all art should make you do.”

With every pick on this list guaranteed to make you feel just that, here are some of the best books by black and POC authors hitting shelves this year…

Best new books 2021: expert recommendations

“Books by black authors are proving to be increasingly popular. In January alone we had over 30 newly published books come into the store, and we have even more in February,” says Carolynn Bain, owner of Afrori Books, an online independent bookshop that stocks the largest selection of books by black authors in the UK.

“Choosing favourites for the year is an impossible task and so I have limited myself to the best of British and even then, it grieves me to have omitted so many others from the list.” (We tasked her with choosing just three.)

“I would encourage readers to look at our Coming Soon collection to keep up with all the new titles coming this year,” she adds.

So what’s on Carolynn’s wish list?