Dirty Dancing sequel is in the works - and this may just be the best news of our lives

Dirty Dancing is one of the classic movies many know and love.

The original 1987 dance/romance film starred the late Patrick Swayze as Johnny Castle and Jennifer Grey as Frances Houseman, although she went by the nickname Baby.

Over 30 years later and Jennifer, 62, has revealed a sequel is in the works, and some of the original characters will be making a comeback, although sadly Patrick will be absent as he tragically passed away in 2009.

Speaking to Extra, she said: "You will see other characters that are from the original."

Not only will iconic characters return, but so will the set of Kellerman's, which is a fictional resort.

The late Patrick's character will not be revived, insisted Jennifer, in honour of the movie legend.

Instead the upcoming movie is aimed to be its "own standalone piece".

Speaking elsewhere to Entertainment Weekly, Jennifer said: "What happened happened, and that will never happen again.

"There will never be another Johnny. There will never be another Patrick. This sequel has got to be its own standalone piece. It's very tricky."

While Jennifer has remained tight lipped about the upcoming production, she has teased Baby will be present, just "quite a few years older."

Speaking about the sequel, she said: "I can't tell you much, sadly, but I will tell you that it will involve Baby. It will involve Kellerman's. There will be music.

"Unless there's a lot of CGI, Baby's going to be a little older.

"It's going to be Kellerman's, music, dancing, love story, romance. I'm just so super committed and invested in making it a fresh [take]."

The script is currently in the works, and filming is slated for next year, while hopes of the release are penned for February 2024 - just in time for the romantic celebration, Valentine's Day.

She said: "There's a script, we're working on the script. We're going to shoot it in the spring of 2023, and it comes out on Feb. 9, 2024."

The original was directed by the late Emile Ardolino, while the new release has Jonathan Levine on board.

So bookmark February 2024, and get your dancing shoes on.