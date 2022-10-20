Plant-based chef Bettina Campolucci Bordi: ‘It's time to tackle climate change from our kitchen tables’

Sunil Makan (opens in new tab) is the Editor of British Marie Claire.

With over 12 years of publishing experience, working on print publications and their digital counterparts, national newspapers and digital pure plays he is an Editor, Strategist, Content Producer and Creative Director. Prior to Marie Claire, Sunil worked at ELLE, InStyle, Shortlist Media and freelanced at various other titles. Sunil’s specialisms include Fashion, Beauty and Grooming, Lifestyle and Culture.

Most recently, Sunil was Associate Editor-At-Large for the title and Deputy Editor of My Imperfect Life, a new launch from Future PLC.

Having started his career on the art side of things, Sunil is always involved in Creative Direction and Design working on concepts and direction for celebrities, fashion and beauty shoots on all platforms, including work for FABLED by Marie Claire and NEXT Beauty including setting TOV for art across the brand.

Sunil looks after fragrance content and created the Marie Claire Perfume Directory - he can be found enthusing about brands like Maison Francis Kurkdjian to Byredo and Ormonde Jayne to Le Labo. As well as several content areas from style to travel, Sunil curates the Marie Claire Hot List which is the go-to weekly edit of everything that you need to know about.

His Ambassadorial responsibilities include covering Fashion Month internationally being the lead contact for the luxury market and in the past has appeared on panels like the APPG for Diversity & Inclusion in the Fashion Industry chaired by MP’s Helen Grant and Tracey Brabin plus hosted workshops with the likes of Fuji-film for Marie Claire partnerships.

Lover of (in no particular order): Fragrance, Fine Wine, Champagne, Dior, Luxury Travel, Food, Chicken Wings.

View Sunil’s website here (opens in new tab) and Follow Sunil on Instagram (opens in new tab) and Twitter (opens in new tab)