Tributes pour in for Dame Vivienne Westwood, who has passed away aged 81

Legendary British fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood has died aged 81 at her home in Clapham, south London.

The fashion house announced the news on Twitter, with a statement that read, '29th December 2022. Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London.

'The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better.'

29th December 2022. Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London.The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better. pic.twitter.com/YQwVixYUrVDecember 29, 2022 See more

Westwood, a visionary and a rule breaker, rose to fame with her controversial punk and new wave fashion pieces in the '70s and became the face of one of the most iconic fashion houses of all time. Right until the end, Westwood continued as head designer of the Vivienne Westwood label. Her passing is a great loss to the industry.

Her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said in a statement from the fashion house, "I will continue with Vivienne in my heart. We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with."

The designer was also a powerful activist, championing social and environmental issues such as climate change, often pictured on the frontline at protests herself. Westwood launched Climate Revolution (opens in new tab) in 2012, a campaign that is dedicated to combating climate change and over-consumption in society.

Dame Vivienne Westwood attends the Vivienne Westwood AW20/21 presentation and exhibition during London Fashion Week 2020 at The Serpentine Gallery (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shortly before she passed away, Westwood said, "Julian Assange is a hero and has been treated atrocious ou the UK government. Capitalism is a crime. It is the root cause of war, climate change and corruption."

In a statement from the fashion house, it reads, 'The Vivienne Foundation, a not-for-profit company founded by Vivienne, her sons and her granddaughter in late 2022, will officially launch next year to honour, protect and continue the legacy of Vivienne's life, design and activism.'

A longer statement was released on Instagram, alongside a portrait of Westwood, photographed by Juergen Teller. It read, '29th December 2022. Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London.

A post shared by Vivienne Westwood (@viviennewestwood) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

'Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better. She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future.

'Vivienne considered herself a Taoist. She wrote, “Tao spiritual system. There was never more need for the Tao today. Tao gives you a feeling that you belong to the cosmos and gives purpose to your life; it gives you such a sense of identity and strength to know you’re living the life you can live and therefore ought to be living: make full use of your character and full use of your life on earth." 'The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better.'

Tributes have poured in for the fashion designer after her death, and Instagram awash with images of the legendary British icon.

TV presenter Jonathan Ross paid tribute to the designer, writing on Instagram, “RIP the great Vivienne Westwood. Unique. Brilliant. Uncompromising. Thanks Viv x.”

Fashion photographer Mario Testino also shared a tribute to Westwood, writing, 'We shall all miss you. I was lucky to meet you early on in my career and learn so much from you. Above all you were a divine person. Humble , funny and inspiring beyond. RIP.'

While actress and fashion designer Sadie Frost, said, 'vivienne .. a huge inspiration to me..'

Vogue magazine also posted a tribute to the designer following her passing, writing, 'British designer and activist Dame Vivienne Westwood peacefully passed away today in South London surrounded by her family, at the age of 81. Throughout the designer's long career, she gifted the fashion community unforgettable runway experiences and incredible personal style moments.'

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

RIP, Vivienne Westwood.