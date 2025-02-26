One of the new White Lotus stars sets the record straight on 'open marriage' remarks

The White Lotus season 3 has welcomed a fresh new cast of stars, including actress Carrie Coon, who plays Laurie. Carrie recently went viral for some comments she made during a podcast appearance, and she took the fallout on the chin — but made sure to clear things up in the same breath. The star was a guest on the newest episode of WTF With Marc Maron, and spoke about her relationship with her husband, the playwright Tracy Letts, on the show.

"We’re not jealous people. We don’t have any of those hang-ups," she explained. "It’s nice to be in a relationship where we can always talk about, like, 'Well, who are you attracted to on set?'"

She continued: "Tracy’s the kind of person who sees, like, everybody on the street. Every woman. He notices every single woman on the street. And he always tells me who he has a crush on... It’s interesting to know what your partner’s into. It’s titillating."

Marc asked: "Does it ever go over the line?" but Carrie said: "We don't really like lines. Lines are really boring. Look, life is short."

The actress further explained: "Monogamy is something we’ve imposed on ourselves. We were supposed to have babies and die when we were like 30. And that’s not the way life is anymore. You have to kind of be open-minded about ... what engages you in the world, or what sparks your imagination. I don't think either one of us are going to keep the other from living in the fullest way possible."

After Carrie made these comments, fans immediately assumed that she had revealed she and Tracy had an open marriage. "Finding out Carrie Coon and Tracy Letts have an open marriage has been a really great way to start my week," wrote one person on X.

"Why is everyone's surprised that the modern american theater's greatest couple is not practicing monogamy. Man they're so cool. Also carrie coon give me a chance call me," said someone else.

"Finding out Carrie Coon and Tracey Letts have a semi open relationship is something I NEVER saw coming and totally makes sense at the same time," wrote another fan.

But these fans are set to be disappointed, as Carrie clarified on X: "Settle down, internet! I said 'open minded' not 'open.'"

Hilariously, she added the "hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil" monkey emojis afterwards — in what was perhaps a subtle reference to the mysteries unfolding on this season of The White Lotus.