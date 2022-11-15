The cast of 'One Tree Hill' reunites - minus one core cast member

The One Tree Hill cast is back together in their old town, as members of the 2000s teen romance gathered in Wilmington for a fun reunion. Stars such as Chad Michael Murray, Hilarie Burton, James Lafferty, Austin Nichols and more gathered for a good cause, as they lent their voices to the FWB Charity Events convention to raise funds and meet with fans of the show.

Some members of the cast even donned their old costumes from the series, which first started airing in 2003 and became an international sensation. Lafferty, Murray and star Bryan Greenberg donned their old basketball uniforms, with Greenberg captioning a picture on Instagram of the trio: “Ravens on 3.”

Other members of the cast shared reunion photos as well, with Shantal VanSanten (who played Quinn) posing with Lafferty and co-star Robert Buckley - captioning her Instagram post a “heartthrob sandwich.”

Some even jokingly shared their own theories on how the show’s romances ended, with Jana Kramer posing with Nichols and referring to their onscreen romance in her caption, “Listen. I KNOW y’all hate this…BUT…we keep finding our way back together. I think that’s how it ends…Alex and Julian.”

Although the event looked liked it was an absolute blast, sadly one fan favourite was unable to attend the big reunion: Sophia Bush.

According to E! Online, in a now expired Instagram story Bush revealed she was sick and had been told to lay low by her doctor. She said, “To my dearest OTH family & Drama Queens fans, heartbroken to share that I am no longer able to attend the convention this weekend.”

She continued, “I have been under the weather for the past few days and, with the surge in COVID-positive rates and RSV cases, I've been advised by my doctor to proceed with caution, and refrain from travel, so as to not potentially compromise my health or that of anyone else."

It seems a ton of people are feeling nostalgic for 2000s teen films and TV shows nowadays, as the High School Musical cast also recently reunited over the weekend. Vanessa Hudgens, Lucas Grabreel, Corbin Bleu and more gathered for the Dream It Convention, 16 years after the first film was released.

Any other show casts you want to see reunite soon? We’re still holding out hope for an OC reunion.