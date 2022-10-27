Matthew Perry reveals which Friend supported him ‘the most’ through addiction
'I’m really grateful to her for that.’
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Friends star Matthew Perry is opening up about his addiction struggles in a new memoir, revealing the extent of his decades long battle with substance abuse.
In a new interview with Diane Sawyer, he revealed how in the 90s - despite being the star of a universally beloved sitcom - he was fighting his demons and how the cast of Friends rallied around him to help.
In the emotional trailer for the Sawyer interview, he singles out Jennifer Aniston as someone who went the extra mile for him. Perry, who has since received treatment and told New York Times recently he had been ‘clean for 18 months’, revealed in his memoir the Friends cast staged an intervention in his dressing room.
‘Imagine how scary a moment that was,’ he said to Sawyer.
He continued, ‘[Jennifer] was the one who reached out the most, you know. I’m really grateful to her for that.’
He also added to People that while Aniston had checked in on him the most, the rest of the core Friends cast had supported him too.
Speaking to People, he called them ‘understanding’ and ‘patient.’ He told the outlet, ‘It’s like penguins. In nature, when one is sick or very injured, the other penguins surround it and prop it up and walk around until that penguin can walk on its own. And that’s kind of what the cast did for me.’
Perry, who said in his Sawyer interview it was ‘important for me to do something that would help people,’ openly shared the darkest moments in his life in his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.
At one point, he revealed he was taking 55 Vicodin, methadone, xanax and a full quart of vodka a day and eventually went into a coma. He stressed that he was also lucky to be alive.
‘I should have been the toast of the town,’ he said of his 90s fame to Sawyer. ‘But I was in a dark room, meeting with nothing but drug dealers and completely alone.’
‘Secrets kill you,’ he told her. ‘Secrets kill people like me.’
Matthew Perry’s upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing is set to be released on November 1 and can be pre-ordered now.
For anybody fighting their own private addiction battles, the NHS has a list of resources and advice for treatment here. Frank, the national anti-drug advisory service, can also help identify the nearest counsellors and treatment options near you on their website.
-
Multiple women are set to testify against Harvey Weinstein this month
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
How much is Rishi Sunak's net worth and did he marry into wealth?
Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty have a combined net worth of around £730 million.
By Lauren Hughes
-
Rent prices have risen, again - and this is particularly bleak if you live in London
It's not good news for renters as the average weekly rent has increased across the UK, again.
By Lauren Hughes
-
Matthew Perry reveals why he broke up with Julia Roberts
The actor opens up in his new memoir
By Sarah Finley
-
Friends without Jennifer Aniston? This is how it nearly happened...
Friends without Ross and Rachel? It's not even worth thinking about.
By Marie Claire
-
The 8 most powerful celebrity op-eds
The celebrities have spoken and their views are strong…
By Caroline Leaper
-
The stars are supporting Jennifer Aniston’s open letter to the tabloids
'I agree one hundred thousand billion percent.’
By Caroline Leaper
-
Jennifer Aniston writes a powerful letter to the tabloids who obsess over her body
Jennifer Aniston has written a powerful op ed to call out the ways that women are subjected to ‘absurd and disturbing’ scrutiny by the media...
By Caroline Leaper
-
Jennifer Aniston isn't pregnant, she just had a big lunch, ok?
Jennifer Aniston's publicist dismisses pregnancy rumours
By Caroline Leaper
-
Justin Theroux And Jennifer Aniston's Valentine's Day Plans Sound Absolutely Perfect...
Justin Theroux sounds like the perfect Valentine to us...
By Marie Claire
-
6 Looks You Need To See From Last Night’s Zoolander 2 Walk Off
Jennifer Aniston, Kendall Jenner, and all the really, really, ridiculously good-looking people...
By Caroline Leaper