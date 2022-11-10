Letitia Wright reveals 'traumatic' motorcycle accident during Wakanda Forever filming

Black Panther star Letitia Wright has opened up about a “traumatic” motorcycle accident she experienced on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Speaking in a cover story for Variety, she revealed the accident had caused her to be hospitalised and that she has since sought therapy.

According to a producer who spoke to the publication for the story, a specialised camera rig had accidentally “clipped” another piece of equipment. It set off a domino effect, subsequently crashing into Wright's path as she rode a motorcycle for a chase scene.

“[It] sheared the bike off, and it tumbled,” said producer Nate Moore.

Wright suffered a number of injuries as a result, including a fractured shoulder, a concussion and post-concussion syndrome - though she said she received “great, great, great medical support, great patience on set.”

She explained, “I’m still processing it. I’m still working through it in therapy. It was really traumatic.”

Letita Wright wearing a blazer embellished with the letters 'CB', a reference to her late co-star Chadwick Boseman. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After her accident, her director Ryan Coogler and Marvel head Kevin Feige rushed to see her in hospital. (Coogler was not present on set with Wright when the accident happened as he was filming another part of the film in Atlanta, and was alerted to the situation over a phone call.)

Wright recalled: “I just remember wanting to finish my film, man. I think that was one of the first things I said to Ryan. And he was like, ‘Tish, you need to recover.’”

She later returned to filming as Shuri, the princess of Wakanda and sister of Black Panther T’Challa. She said, “I’m just extremely proud of myself. I’m extremely proud of Ryan, of the team, for just the resilience — overcoming adversities every step of the way.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is slated to be a widely successful entry in the Marvel stable, with Deadline estimating it could make USD$365 million worldwide on its opening debut.

The sequel is one tinged with bittersweetness, as a continuation of the first film led by the late Chadwick Boseman who passed away in 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer. Wright also added Coogler told her over the course of production that the director wanted to dedicate the film to Boseman.

Wright said: “When I finished filming, I cried like a little baby.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in cinemas tomorrow.