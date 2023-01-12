Kim Kardashian has a mini village in her garden, complete with mini Starbucks and grocery store

Nobody will fall over with shock if you tell them that the Kardashians like luxurious things.

But sometimes, just sometimes, even Kim Kardashian manages to surpass herself in terms of over-the-top mod cons. And we're talking about a woman who once spent $10k on a ponytail, here.

In a new TikTok on the channel the SKIMS founder shares with her eldest daughter North, we got a pretty extensive look into the play village Kim has had installed in her garden for her four children.

Captioned, "Play dates be like," the video shows North (who is 9 years old) and one of her friends make their way around the miniature village, and it's nothing short of jaw-dropping.

Making a series of funny faces and trying on different wigs for size, the two children hung out in the village's mini KKW Beauty store, its retro-style diner, its grocery store, and its Starbucks.

While none of these features are actual functioning shops (at least we doubt they are), they look extremely realistic—and incredibly fun.

In the video, North and her friend also show off other luxurious features of the Kardashian home, by sitting in a golf cart and an expensive-looking car, among other fun adventures.

Kim Kardashian shares children North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with her ex-husband Kanye West.

Recently, Kim has opened up about how difficult co-parenting has been since their divorce in early 2021.

"Co-parenting is really f***ing hard," the reality star said on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast (via People).

Kim and Kanye have had a lot of painful drama play out in the public realm in recent months, and the mum of four said that she is doing her best for her children not to hear anything about this.

"I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids," she said. "So, in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on [in] the outside world."

She added: "I am holding on by a thread. I know that I am so close to that not happening, but while it is still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth as long as I can."