Fans are only just realising that this huge Game of Thrones actor was in Sex Education season 4

Jack Gleeson has an unexpected new role: that of Dodgy Mo on hit Netflix show Sex Education's fourth season.

Upon realising that Game of Thrones' Joffrey Baratheon had been reincarnated as this somewhat disreputable character, fans went into a slight state of shock.

One person shared a clip from a Sex Education scene featuring Jack on Twitter, writing: "Joffrey, what are you doing here? HaHa"

They added: "Jack Gleeson is back."

Someone else said: "Jack Gleeson (Joffrey) is in Sex Education!? I thought he looked familiar"

Others remarked on how talented Jack is after watching the series. "jack gleeson was in the new sex education season for 5 minutes and yet he still acted circles around the rest of the cast and stole the show. he is everything to me," one person tweeted.

Meanwhile, someone else touched on the other reason why people were so surprised to see Jack in a TV acting role. "I was so convinced that the new guy in sex ed wasn’t jack Gleeson because he said he quit acting," this person wrote.

Indeed, Jack quit acting after Game of Thrones because it no longer suited him. "It really came down to just not deriving as much enjoyment as I did from acting as I used to," he said in a speech at University College Dublin (via Cosmopolitan).

"I started acting when I was eight and really, really loved it, you know... For some reason, I don’t know, it became a bit kind of mechanical and less kind of passionate when I started Game of Thrones."

After Joffrey was killed off in season 4 of GOT, which aired in 2014, Jack didn't take on another TV role until Sara Pascoe's Out of Her Mind in 2020. He then featured in the 2021 movie Rebecca's Boyfriend.

Jack is set to appear in the upcoming film In the Land of Saints and Sinners alongside Liam Neeson, and also has a role in the TV series The Famous Five, which is currently in the production process.

On Sex Education, Jack portrays Dodgy Mo in just two episodes, but two very memorable episodes indeed, judging by fans' reactions.