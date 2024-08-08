Hunter Schafer says Dominic Fike cheated and it 'fundamentally changed' her

Hunter Schafer has opened up about her painful break-up with ex Dominic Fike. On a new episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Euphoria actress spoke to host Alex Cooper about what was her 'first monogamous relationship' with Dominic, and alleged that he was 'not perfect.'

"Part of why the relationship ended is I got cheated on for the first time," Hunter told Alex, adding that the musician has already admitted to it publicly in one of his songs — which is why she felt comfortable talking about it.

"It’s part of my truth, but that fundamentally changed me as a person," the Kinds of Kindness star continued. "And it was this whole process of like realising that cheating has nothing to do with you. And it has everything to do with that person and whatever pain they're in or whatever they're dealing with, it's all that. But it's so hard."

Unfortunately, Hunter admitted that she had moments after she was first cheated on when she wondered whether Dominic had cheated because she was the first trans woman he'd ever dated — but she explained that she now knows for sure that that had nothing to do with it.

In fact, she said elsewhere in the episode that Dominic - who had only dated cis women until Hunter - was completely unbothered by all the hate they received as a couple in the public eye, saying: "He saw me exactly for who I was... [I was] head over heels in love."

Hunter and Dominic met on the set of Euphoria circa 2021, and first sparked dating rumours in early 2022, according to People. They broke up in July 2023. Speaking on Call Her Daddy, Hunter shared that the break-up was incredibly 'hard' but that it was ultimately for the best as they both had work to do on themselves.

"It was so, so hard because we really loved each other," she said. "He's a really special person, and I love his soul and everything."