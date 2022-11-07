Hilary Duff shares sweet tribute to late ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter
"My teenage self loved you deeply."
Hilary Duff has shared a sweet message in tribute to her late ex-boyfriend, Aaron Carter.
Duff took to Instagram to share her teenage love for Carter following reports of his death this weekend.
The younger brother of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter was found dead at home, with the cause of death unknown.
Hilary Duff shared a tribute which reads: "For Aaron - I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world."
She continued: "You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Rest easy."
The Lizzie McGuire actor and teenage popstar started dating when they were just 13 years old, and Duff shared that her 'teenage self' loved him deeply.
A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
The teenagers started dating in 2000, and following a hit song and an appearance in Sabrina the Teenage Witch, it was only right he guest starred in a 2001 episode of Lizzie McGuire - aptly titled Aaron Carter's Coming To Town.
In the special episode, Carter played himself, the teenager pop-star while Lizzie, played by Duff, was the fan who was determined to meet him and snuck on the set of his music video to meet him.
Fans of the show will remember the end of the episode where they finally meet and kiss under the mistletoe. So sweet.
The pair dated on and off for three years.
They split after a year, with Carter going on to date Lindsay Lohan, but re-kindled in 2003. However, they broke up shortly after.
Sabrina the Teenage Witch actress Melissa Joan Hart also paid tribute in an Instagram post, "Sending love to the family and friends and fans of #AaronCarter. Rest In Peace!"
Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time.
