Emily Ratajkowski faces backlash for 'fatphobic' and 'tone deaf' photoshoot
People are calling for the model to apologise for the image
Emily Ratajkowski is being criticised for a photoshoot she did for a French magazine, with one photo in particular being labelled as "fatphobic" and "tone deaf."
Em Rata shared a series of pictures from the M Magazine shoot on Instagram, including one in which she's wearing a pair of jeans that are several sizes too large for her, and holding them out to her side to show how small she is in comparison to the trousers. Followers were shocked by the inclusion and didn't mince their words in the comment section.
"What a strange second photo. And you wrote a book about body image? Mm!" said writer and body image advocate Stephanie Yeboah.
For context, Emily wrote a memoir titled My Body, which is a feminist exploration of how her body and women's bodies in general are treated in our society.
"What in the fatphobic hell is that second picture?" asked another person.
"The fact a whole team of people worked on this and thought this was cool is so f***ed up," said someone else.
"Designers won’t make plus sizes unless it’s for a photo opp where a thin person can be quirky," another commented.
Model and body image activist Tess Holliday also chimed in with a wry joke, writing: "I’ve been looking for those jeans in the second photo if you could just please return them that would cool. Tysm."
At time of writing, Emily has yet to respond to the backlash, something which hasn't escaped commenters' attention. Plus-size model Letticia Munniz wrote: "How hard is it to hear that you are hurting people and doing something wrong and just erase it and apologise?"
A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)
A photo posted by on
The photoshoot was part of a luxury special for M Magazine, the supplement to French newspaper Le Monde. Emily was photographed for it alongside Anja Rubik, Saskia de Brauw, Sora Choi, Nyajuok Gatdet and Angelina Kendall.
